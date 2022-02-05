Suspects Rammed Van Into ATM, Stole $6,300 At Brooklyn Gas Station – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows one of two suspects wanted for allegedly breaking into an ATM in Brooklyn last month.

It happened outside a Shell Station on Knapp Street in Sheepshead Bay on Jan. 23.

According to police, the man in the video and another suspect rammed a Ford E-150 cargo van into the ATM and broke it open.

The suspects allegedly stole more than $6,300 in cash then took off in the van.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.