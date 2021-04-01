Sussanne Khan Makes Fashion Statement In Gender-Fluid Pathani Suit, Hrithik Roshan Drops Comment

Sussanne Khan Makes Fashion Statement In Gender-Fluid Pathani Go well with, Hrithik Roshan Drops Comment



Mumbai: Inside designer Sussanne Khan has made a trend assertion along with her newest image in a gray pathani go well with. Her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan referred to as her look ‘tremendous’. In the most recent set of images, she might be seen clad in a gender-fluid gray pathani go well with teamed up with white sneakers and a watch. She captioned it, “The Straightforward breezy chilled summer- monsoon (lockdown) look.. 😉thanks my expensive Mariam.. I completely love these gender fluid patani’s.. 🤍💫@_khan_mariam @la_patiala made them in all my favorite colors.. #pataniwithkeds #genderfluid #fashionlover 📸by @farahkhanali. (sic)” Additionally Learn – Rakesh Roshan Was India’s Greatest Dancer in Eighties, Higher Than Chiranjeevi? Twitterverse Enjoys Meme Fest

Examine Out Her Images Right here:

Actor Hrithik Roshan dropped a touch upon Sussanne’s publish and wrote, “Tremendous look.” Other than Hrithik, followers additionally gushed over her gorgeous look.

This isn’t the primary time that Sussanne experimented along with her trend selections. In March, she shared mirror-selfies of herself carrying a loose-fitting white shirt over a black high teamed up with black distressed denims, a belt over her waist, and a pair of white sneakers. She captioned it, “Typically in my head.. I believe I’m a boy… #wednesdaymood #genderfluid.”

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000, shortly after Hrithik’s debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai launched. In 2014, they ended their 17-year-old relationship and received divorced. They’ve two sons — Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Even after divorce, they share a pleasant equation. Final 12 months, throughout coronavirus lockdown, Sussanne briefly moved in with Hrithik in order that their sons didn’t need to be away from both of them.