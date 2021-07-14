Sussanne Khan Trolled After She Left Her Driver In Rain See Video

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan remains in the headlines every day. His pictures keep going viral on social media. Often paparazzi keeps spotting him on the streets of Mumbai. Now a video of Sussanne Khan is going viral, seeing which people lashed out at her.

Actually, on Tuesday, the paparazzi spotted Sussanne Khan in Mumbai. During this it was raining a lot. In the video of Suzanne which is going viral on social media, she comes out of her car. After this, Susan goes ahead with an umbrella from the driver. During this his driver gets wet. Then what was there. People put his class on social media. After leaving the driver wet, people called him very full.

Also read: Not Shahid Kapoor or Saif Ali Khan, this person is Kareena Kapoor’s first love

One user commented and wrote, ‘Crap, insensitive, took the umbrella and left the other person in the rain like this.’ One user commented and wrote, ‘These people have less humanity.’ So someone called their driver poor. At the same time, a user wrote, ‘Dude, at least you can open the umbrella for yourself, nor you guys. Whoever the poor bodyguard/driver was, left them wet like this.

Also read: When Shahrukh Khan was asked, ‘Have you ever cheated on your wife?’ The actor revealed the promise made to his wife

In the video going viral, Suzanne is seen in an all leather look. He is wearing a jacket and pants. With this look, she has carried a leather bag, shades and open hair. His video is becoming quite viral on social media. Please tell that Sussanne Khan had a love marriage with Hrithik Roshan. But both are now separated. Both have divorced. But even after divorce, there is tremendous bonding between the two. Both often spend time together with their children.