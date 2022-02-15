Sussmann attorneys’ filing responding to Durham allegations: Read it here



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

In a filing Monday evening, attorneys for former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Susman, accused of being part of Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the source of the Trump-Russia investigation, asked the court to “strike” in the “Factual Background” section. The latest filing in Durham.

Read it below. App Users: Click Here.