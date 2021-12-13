Suu Kyi trapped in cases related to politics

Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to two years in prison for violating the country’s COVID restrictions in the first of several ongoing trials. If she is found guilty in all other cases as well, she can be sentenced to more than a hundred years. Suu Kyi has been under house arrest since the country’s power came under military control in February. However, she denies all the allegations against her.

The decision to sentence him to prison has been condemned by many international organizations including the United Nations, the European Union and the UK government. They have all called the trial “politically motivated”. According to state television, he was originally sentenced to four years, but was halved by the country’s military chiefs.

Whereas, in 2015 the situation was not like this. The world celebrated his party’s resounding electoral victory and he played the role of an advisor to the government. He was prevented from taking over the presidency by the country’s constitution in 2008 by the military junta, but was internationally acknowledged as the center of power in the country’s first civilian government.

The electoral success of Aung San Suu Kyi, who previously led the National League for Democracy (NLD) party, after being under house arrest for most of the period from 1989 to 2010, has been widely cited as a pivotal moment for democracy in Myanmar. Seen as a major opportunity. But as fast as their emergence was, so was their defeat.

The pace of change in Myanmar has been slow, partly as a result of a complex system of government that effectively preserved a high level of political power for the military. The authorities were also facing protracted separatist insurgency and, in 2017, thousands fled to Bangladesh in a military crackdown against Rohingya Muslims in western Rakhine state.

The military government used the 2008 constitution as the legal basis for the coup. The government’s decision has not only been criticized globally, the lawsuits of Aung San Suu Kyi and other members of her party have been heavily criticized internationally and domestically. Court proceedings have been closed to the public, and his lawyers have been banned from speaking publicly, so the process remains highly opaque.

According to experts, the international community should be wary of such silence in prosecuting the NLD leadership, as well as the thousands of protesters arrested since the coup earlier this year. Coup leaders use pre-existing political and legal structures to secure and legitimize their positions, and this is precisely what Aung San Suu Kyi’s trial demonstrates. The validity of all lawsuits is written by the institutions that administer them. However, post-coup governments are highly sensitive and therefore cautious of international reactions to their actions.

Why has international support dwindled?

Amid allegations of genocide, international support for the NLD government began to dwindle. It was a major blow to Aung San Suu Kyi’s international reputation and her silence on the crisis led to widespread calls to revoke the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to her in 2001. International condemnation escalated when she appeared at the International Court of Justice in December 2019 to defend Myanmar against claims of genocide. His party was once again successful in the November 2020 election, but the Sena accused the NLD of widespread voter fraud. These claims of illegality laid the foundation for the military takeover on February 1 this year. Since the coup, the military has mobilized power using the legal framework.