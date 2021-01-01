Suyash Rai targets Karan Johar: Bigg Boss OTT fierce Suyash Rai

Just two weeks after the launch of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, the show’s host Karan Johar has been shown the boat. Although Karan Johar himself has said many times in Sunday’s episode of ‘Weekend Ka War’ that he is a ‘fair host’, the audience can see the difference in his words and deeds. Along with the rest of the people, former Bigg Boss 9 contestant and singer Suyash Rai has also called Karan Johar very bad. Expressing anger on Instagram, Suyash called him a ‘loser’ (Suyash Rai target Karan Johar). Suyash further said that Karan Johar should just make a film and that is fine till then. Everything is done not just as a host, the dignity of the position must be maintained.

Suyash Rai came forward in support of Divya Agarwal

In his second ‘Weekend Ka War’, Karan Johar once again criticized Divya Agarwal. He not only stopped Divya from speaking several times, but also asked the actress to pay attention to her ‘tone’. On the contrary, like last time, this time too, Shamita Shetty was seen giving a full opportunity to speak. Karan gave Zeeshan Khan a chance to literally speak throughout the show. In such a situation, Suyash Rai posted six posts in a row on his Instagram story. Sharing a screenshot of the episode, Suyash wrote, ‘They have lost their plot!’

‘You’re not Salman, take care of your voice’

Suyash further wrote, ‘Dear Karan Johar … let me burst the bubble of your misunderstanding. You are not Salman Khan. So do serious things after careful consideration! In his next slide, Suyash wrote, “I didn’t know Karan Johar was such a big loser.” In his post, Suyash was so angry that Karan Johar asked Divya Agarwal to focus on his ‘tone’. In fact, in Sunday’s episode, Divya was talking to Karan in a loud voice, to which Karan said, ‘You keep your voice, never talk to me like that.’

‘Do it all with your Shamita’

Suyash further writes in his post, ‘Dear Karan Johar, you should check your tone from next time, only then expect other people to speak to you properly. And it would be better not to point the finger at the front lamp !!! If you want to do all this, do it with your Shamita Shetty. Tagging Karan Johar, Suyash wrote, ‘Make a movie, as long as it’s okay!’

‘Nothing happens just by being a host’

In the last slide of Insta Story, Suyash expressed his grief about Zeeshan. He wrote, ‘In today’s episode I feel very bad for Zeeshan. Poor boy, the way he was treated today … he didn’t do anything like that, really nothing !! I’m sorry but no one entered the house to insult him (Karan Johar). There is a way to solve every situation, just being a host is not a game, you have to do justice to the position too !! ‘

Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka War: Karan Nath and Riddhima Pandit’s connection became homeless

BBOT: Shilpa Shetty could not see sister Shamita crying, she gave this advice about the game

Shamita-Nishant battle: Shamita Shetty-Nishant’s dirty fight, a lot of abuse and ‘boiled mud’

