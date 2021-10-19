Suzuki Access 125 with strong mileage will be available here for just 25 thousand, the company will give 1 year warranty

Even if the budget is less, do not worry because after reading the offer mentioned here, you can take home Suzuki Access 125 for just 25 thousand

Like mileage bikes in the two-wheeler sector, there is also a long range of mileage scooters, in which scooters from major companies like Hero, Suzuki, TVS and Yamaha are the most present.

In which Suzuki Access 125 has emerged as a flagship scooter which is preferred due to mileage and low cost. If you like and want to buy this scooter, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 73,400 to Rs 82,600.

But through the offer mentioned here, you can take this scooter home for just 25 thousand rupees i.e. less than half the price. Before knowing what that offer is, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this scooter.

In this Suzuki Access, the company has given a 124 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology. This engine can generate 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of peak torque and its transmission is automatic.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this Suzuki Access gives a mileage of 57.22 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of the scooter, now you can also know the complete details of the offer to buy this half price.

Who has listed it on his site and has kept the price only 25 thousand rupees. According to the information given on the website, the model of this scooter is 2014 and its ownership is first.

The scooter has covered 3,932 kms so far and its registration is registered at DL-08 RTO office in Delhi. On buying the scooter, the company is giving a 1-year warranty and a seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions.

According to this money back guarantee, within 7 days of buying this scooter if you do not like it or find any defect in it. So in that condition you can return it to the company after which the company will refund you the full money.