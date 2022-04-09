Suzuki Gixxer Vs Yamaha FZS Which is Best Sports Bike in Style Speed ​​and Price Read Compare Report – Suzuki Gixxer Vs Yamaha FZS: Which is the best option in Style, Speed ​​and Price, Read Full Bike Compare Report

In the bike segment, the demand for sports bikes remains the highest after mileage bikes, due to the fast speed and attractive design of these sports bikes, which are very much liked among the youth.

If you also want to buy a sports bike which has a good engine and speed in a low budget, then here you can know the complete details of two popular bikes of this segment.

In this comparison, today we have Suzuki Gixxer and Yamaha FZS FI V3 bikes in which we are telling you the complete details from their price to mileage so that you can buy the best option for you.

Suzuki Gixxer: Suzuki Gixxer comes in the list of best selling bikes of its company, which is liked due to style and price. The company has launched only one variant of it in the market.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, it has a 155 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected air cooled technology. This engine generates 13.6 PS of power and 13.8 Nm of peak torque. A 5 speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

In the braking system, a combination of disc brakes has been given in both its front wheel and rear wheel, with which a single channel anti-lock braking system has been installed.

,read this also– Best Selling Electric Two Wheeler March 2022: In March, people fiercely bought electric two wheelers of these top 3 companies, read full details)

Regarding mileage, Suzuki claims that this sports bike gives a mileage of 64 kmpl. This mileage has been certified by ARAI. The company has launched Suzuki Gixxer in the market with an initial price of Rs 1.31 lakh.

,read this also– Top 3 Entry Level Sports Bikes: These top 3 entry level sports bikes are very stylish with high speed in low budget, read details)

Yamaha FZS FI V3: The Yamaha FZS FI V3 bike is an aggressively designed bike that is liked for its style and speed. The company has launched two variants of this bike in the market.

The bike has a 149 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology. This engine generates 12.4 PS of power and 13.3 Nm of peak torque. A 5 speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

Regarding mileage, Yamaha claims that this bike gives a mileage of 45 kmpl. This mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of the bike is Rs 1.17 lakh, which goes up to Rs 1.20 lakh in the top variant.