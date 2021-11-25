Suzuki introduced a new sports bike with premium design and features, know full details

Another new premium bike is about to enter the sports bike segment, which has been launched by SUZUKI, know here the complete details of the features and specifications of this bike.

Vehicle manufacturer Suzuki has introduced its new sports bike which has been named Katana 2022.

The company has introduced this bike during the EICMA i.e. International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition.

The company has specially designed this sports bike keeping in mind the speed-loving youth.

Considering the different driving styles of the people, the company has given three driving modes in it, along with this, the company has also made fuel efficient by making its engine powerful, apart from this features like low rpm assistance have been added to this bike.

Talking about the three riding modes given by the company in this bike, Mode A, Mode B, Mode C have been given in this bike.

With the help of the riding mode system given in the bike, riders can choose the riding mode as per their convenience.

Its A mode is the sporty mode with the fastest speed. Its B riding mode provides starting electric supply, while its C mode gives easy feedback in which all three modes generate equal power output.

Talking about the engine and power of Suzuki Katana 2022, it has been given a 998 cc engine.

This engine generates maximum power of 152 bhp. Along with this, this engine is equipped with a special technology in which it is an electronically controlled throttle.

For better riding and suspension on rough roads, Suzuki has given features like Easy Start System, and Low RPM Assist in this bike.

This low rpm assist system helps control stalling while reducing the speed of the bike at high speeds.

Along with this, the system also helps in accelerating the engine speed when the clutch lever is pulled out.

Talking about the features of Suzuki Katana 2022 bike, to make it faster, the company has made its frame of double beam aluminum, for which the company has used GSXR design swing arm.

Apart from this, to improve the suspension, it has been given fork in the front and an adjustable damping shock observer at the rear side.

The front wheel of this sports bike has a disc brake of 310 mm, with which a combination of disc brake has also been given in the rear. With which 6 spoke aluminum wheel has been added.

To attract the youth, the company has introduced this bike in new and attractive colors, in which dark matte blue color is the most prominent, with this blue color the company has given gold color alloy wheels.