Suzuki Intruder price mileage features and other important specifications – Suzuki Intruder: Take this bike home after down payment of Rs 15 thousand, will have to pay this much interest

Suzuki Intruder: There are many bikes available in the Indian market in the range of Rs 1.5 lakh. Cruiser motorcycles are considered better for people of short stature. Talking about cruiser bikes in the Indian market, its options are not less but they are definitely limited.

If you are planning to buy a low-height bike, then you can consider the Suzuki Intruder. The seat height of Suzuki Intruder is 740 mm. You can take this bike home after a down payment of Rs 15,000.

The total price of this bike is Rs 1,48,990 (On Road Price, Delhi). After the downpayment, you will have to take a total loan of Rs 1,33,990 for 36 months at an interest rate of 9.7 per cent per annum.

You will have to pay a total of Rs 1,72,980 for 36 months in which Rs 38,990 will be interest. During this, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 4,805 every month.

At the same time, if you want, you can also take a loan for 60 months. During this, you will have to pay a total of Rs 1,98,960 in 60 months in which interest will be Rs 64,970. During this, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 3,316 every month.

In this bike you will get a 155 cc engine which is capable of generating 13.6 PS of power and 13.8 Nm of torque. Along with this, it will get tubeless tires and disc brakes.





