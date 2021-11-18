Suzuki launches Avenis 125 scooter, will get a great combination of speed and style with hi-tech features

Before going to buy a new scooter, then know here the complete details of the features and specifications of the newly launched Suzuki Avenis 125.

Leading two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motorcycle today launched its new scooter Suzuki Avenis in the Indian market. According to the company, this scooter has been made with an attractive and sporty design keeping in mind the youth.

Suzuki Avenis is a 125 cc scooter that has been introduced with hi-tech features, it offers features like caller ID, SMS alert, WhatsApp notification, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display via iOS and Android smartphone connectivity.

Talking about the design and other features of Suzuki Avenis, the company has given body mounted LED in it, through which you will be able to use the hi-tech features.

Apart from this, keeping in mind the utility, it has been given large storage space, USB charging port for smartphone charging, LED tail lamp, sporty muffler cover, side stand lock, engine kill switch, dual luggage hook apart from front rake. have been given.

Keeping in mind the convenience of Suzuki motorcycle riders, this scooter has also been given an external hinge type fuel cap. Talking about the engine of this scooter, the company has given a 125 cc single cylinder engine in it which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine can generate power of 8.6 bhp and peak torque of 10 Nm. The transition of this scooter is automatic. Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given better in the scooter. For suspension, telescopic in its front and swing arm suspension has been given in the rear body.

Suzuki has kept the starting price of the base variant of this scooter at Rs 86,700 while the starting price of its Race Edition has been kept at Rs 87,000. The company will start delivering this scooter by mid-December.

Designed keeping in mind the youth, this scooter has been launched by the company in five attractive colors, apart from this the scooter has been given a fuel tank of 5.2 liters.

After its launch in India, this scooter is expected to compete directly with popular scooters like Honda Grazia, Aprilia SR 125, TVS Ntorq, Hero Maestro Edge 125.