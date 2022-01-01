SVHC delays opening of COVID resource center





BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Because of excessive wintery climate situations, Southwestern Vermont Well being Care’s COVID Resource Center in Bennington has delayed opening till 11 a.m. Monday. The situation is often open from 8 a.m. to midday Monday via Saturday, besides in excessive chilly temperatures when operations are quickly suspended.

The COVID Resource Center affords testing, vaccinations, and boosters to the general public. You don’t want an appointment to obtain a check, and the Center affords a downloadable consent kind you’ll be able to fill out previous to your go to. There is no such thing as a charge for testing, which helps gradual the unfold of the virus in Bennington County.

With the delayed opening, the Center will stay open till 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. For extra info, you could name (802) 442-6361 or go to the Bennington location at 100 Hospital Drive.