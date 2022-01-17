Swami Prasad Maurya Calls Akhilesh Yadav Most Unsuccessful CM After Independence Ravi Kishan Shares Video Social Media User Comment On It

Swami Prasad Maurya had described Akhilesh Yadav as probably the most unsuccessful Chief Minister in one among his movies. Due to that video, he has come underneath the goal of individuals.

A number of days earlier than the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh, giving a setback to the BJP, Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the publish of cupboard minister of UP and joined the SP. After leaving the get together, Swami Prasad Maurya additionally focused the BJP fiercely. However within the meantime, now a few of his previous movies have gotten very viral on social media, by which he’s seen taking a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. In one among his movies, Swami Prasad Maurya was seen describing Akhilesh Yadav as probably the most unsuccessful Chief Minister after independence.

Swami Prasad Maurya mentioned within the video, “I have to say this a lot that within the 66 years of independence, probably the most weak, helpless, helpless and unsuccessful Chief Minister ever, is Mr. Akhilesh Yadav.” Swami Prasad Maurya has come underneath the goal of individuals concerning this video of his. From BJP MP Ravi Kishan to get together spokesperson and different social media customers should not shying away from taking a jibe by sharing the video.

Ravi Kishan shared this video along with his Twitter deal with and wrote, “Hey ye kya bol diye.” Filmmaker Ravi Rai took a jibe at Swami Prasad Maurya’s previous video, writing, “He has not but been launched to the snake with a snake ladder that bites at 99 and leads straight to 2. Unlawful migrant of politics.”

Taking a jibe at Swami Prasad Maurya’s video, a person named Ashok Singh wrote, “Really, Swami Prasad Maurya, who overtly stuffed his vault within the earlier governments, didn’t get an opportunity within the Yogi authorities. So, he went the place there’s a probability to get an opportunity.” A person named Atul Pratap wrote, “It will take out the air of the cycle and settle for it.”

A person named Hritabh Kishore took a jibe at Swami Prasad Maurya’s previous video and wrote, “Reality doesn’t cover, Bol Gaye Netaji. It is what it’s now.” On the opposite hand, a person named Praveen Rathore took a jibe at Ravi Kishan concerning the video and wrote, “You’re employed within the image, so you’ve got made good use of flashback. We’ve many such information who’re abusing your prime management. Proper now he’s on the publish of minister in your get together. One has simply come from Gwalior.