Swami Prasad Maurya Furious At News Anchor Rahul Kanwal As He Asks Did You Leave BJP Over Ticket SP Leader Epic Answer To Him Swami Prasad Maurya got angry on the question of anchor, said

The information anchor requested Swami Prasad Maurya whether or not you left the BJP for not getting the ticket in your son. On this matter he grew to become upset and began telling lies.

Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the publish of cupboard minister of UP, leaving the Bharatiya Janata Celebration earlier than the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh. With this, he joined the Samajwadi Celebration. Relating to the matter, Swami Prasad Maurya said that the BJP was not being attentive to the backwards. On this regard, he additionally gave an interview to Aaj Tak. Nonetheless, on the question of not giving ticket to the son, Swami Prasad Maurya got angry at the information anchor and began telling the BJP leaders by identify.

Swami Prasad Maurya recalled Prime Minister Modi’s assertion in the interview and gave the motive for leaving the get together and said, “Modi ji had given an announcement that individuals name me low as a result of I’m backward. I assumed that when a giant chief like Modi ji is crying out for the backwards, then there will probably be ache in his thoughts for the backwards. It was as a result of of his cry that I had joined the BJP.”

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Swami Prasad Maurya said, “I assumed the intention and face of the BJP will need to have modified. However right here it’s realized that his face has positively modified, however the intention is the similar. Each time any choice got here in opposition to the curiosity of Dalits, backward or individuals of the nation, I stored my level. He additionally reminded the management sometimes. However I stored on ingesting the sip of that humiliation as no consideration was paid to it.”

Swami Prasad Maurya additional said in his assertion, “However at this time when the opportune time got here, when the Election Fee introduced the dates, I assumed that the individuals who needed to be the victims of the misrule of the BJP, they need to not need to bear this additional. We should always alert the public by resigning and in addition clear the approach for BJP’s farewell.”

On Swami Prasad Maurya’s speak, the information anchor said, “BJP leaders say that you just left the get together after the son didn’t get the ticket. Did you must get ticket to your loved ones, which BJP was not giving. As a result of there so many cannot get tickets. What was the motive?” On his speak, the former BJP chief said, “Yeh toh you might be talking the language of BJP leaders.”

Swami Prasad Maurya additional said in his reply, “What’s the that means of a daughter and a son for an individual behind whom hundreds of thousands of individuals stand behind. 1000’s of youth are older than my son, so small minded individuals mislead the public by speaking small. Are individuals blind, not seeing?