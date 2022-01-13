Swami Prasad Maurya Reveals If He Really Did Not Pick Up The Phone Of BJP Leaders Talks About Keshav Prasad Maurya Also

Swami Prasad Maurya advised within the interview whether or not he was actually not selecting up the calls of BJP leaders. Together with this, he additionally talked about Keshav Prasad Maurya.

In a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Occasion forward of the meeting elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh, Swami Prasad Maurya resigned as the cupboard minister of UP. He left the BJP and joined Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Occasion. Swami Prasad Maurya gave an interview to Information 24 about his transfer. Throughout this, he advised whether or not he actually didn’t choose up the cellphone of any chief of the get together after saying goodbye to the BJP. Together with this, he additionally talked concerning the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Really, Keshav Prasad Maurya had tweeted after Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh left the BJP, during which he had written that driving in a sinking boat could be his loss. Responding to this within the interview, he mentioned, “Keshav Prasad Maurya ji is our youthful brother. Allow them to fear about us, I thank them for that.”

Swami Prasad Maurya additional mentioned in his assertion, “Whether or not he’s on the sinking boat or I, it is going to be identified solely after the 2022 meeting elections.” Within the interview, Swami Prasad Maurya was requested whether or not BJP leaders had tried to influence him even as soon as. Responding to this, he mentioned, “After resigning, I’m always in public and media.”

Swami Prasad Maurya additional mentioned in his reply, “I’ve not been in a position to sit close to my landline for a single second. I’m additionally minimize off from my employees, as a result of hundreds of individuals got here yesterday after resigning. Tomorrow additionally continued to return. Media channels are coming one after the other. I’m not getting an opportunity to choose up the cellphone so how can I discuss to anybody.”

Swami Prasad Maurya additional mentioned in his assertion, “After resigning, there isn’t any longer any justification to speak.” On the query of the wind of change in UP, he mentioned, “Has the BJP already determined its defeat? After I left BSP and joined BJP, lakhs of individuals got here with me, as a consequence of which I acquired majority. And now they know that if Swami Prasad Maurya has left, then there shall be such a charisma, during which the mud shall be clear.