Swami Prasad Maurya’s warning to BJP, said – Whoever I leave with, his whereabouts are not known, Mayawati example

Swami Prasad Maurya’s warning to BJP, said – Whoever I leave with, his whereabouts are not identified, Mayawati example

Swami Prasad Maurya said on Friday that whoever he leaves with, his whereabouts are not identified. For example, he additionally took the identify of Mayawati.

Until a couple of days in the past, he was a minister within the Yogi authorities and Swami Prasad Maurya, who is taken into account to be a powerful chief of OBC, has now belonged to the SP. Earlier than the final elections, he was thought of very shut with BSP and Mayawati. Now Maurya has come from BJP to SP. On Friday, when he was becoming a member of the SP within the presence of Akhilesh, throughout this time he gave a giant warning to the BJP from the stage.

Swami Prasad Maurya said in his tackle that whoever he leaves with, his whereabouts are not identified. For example, he additionally took the identify of Mayawati. Throughout this, he replied to CM Yogi Adityanath’s slogan of 80 % vs 20 %, saying that now the battle has change into 85 % vs 15 % and BJP shall be left with lower than 8 to 10 % votes.

Addressing the gathering, Maurya said- “I problem this additionally, the one with whom I leave, his whereabouts stay untraceable. Our sister ji is a dwelling example of this. So long as she was there, she used to change into the Chief Minister time and again. She had change into boastful, Baba withdrew from Ambedkar’s mission, forgot Manyavar Kanshi Ram, began working to sink Kanshi Ram’s social motion, modified her slogan as quickly as Manyavar Kanshi Ram ji closed his eyes. The slogan which was given by Manyavar Kanshi Ram ji, whose quantity is heavy, its participation, sister Mayawati ji, altering this slogan of Kanshi Ram to create one other slogan that whose preparation, as a lot participation, means standing behind the thaliwalas. I did not agree to protest, left alongside, immediately his whereabouts are not seen.

Swami Prasad Maurya additional said that Makar Sankranti is the day when the historic finish of BJP will come. Large leaders of BJP, who by no means paid heed to our calls for, are now having sleepless nights. BJP leaders are asking why we have now not resigned within the final 5 years, some are saying that I left BJP due to my son.

Maurya said on these allegations that he needs to inform them that BJP has cheated the backward, Dalits, minorities and youth of the nation. BJP shaped the federal government by redeeming the names of Keshav Prasad Maurya and Swami Prasad Maurya. There was speak of constructing any of us the CM, however they have been duping Dalits and backwards by bringing somebody from Gorakhpur.