SWAM’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021



Pleasure Sahu, in any other case recognized by the title of his YouTube channel SWAM, is a well-liked Free Fire content material creator. He presently has 1.2 million subscribers and 91 million views on his YouTube channel.

This text takes a take a look at SWAM’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and varied different particulars.

SWAM’s Free Fire ID and stats

SWAM’s Free Fire ID is 260224918.

Lifetime stats

SWAM’s lifetime stats

SWAM has performed 11493 squad video games and has triumphed in 1993 of them, sustaining a win charge of 17.34%. With 26590 kills to his title, he has a K/D ratio of two.80 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 408 victories in 3511 duo matches, translating to a win charge of 11.62%. He has 7031 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of two.27.

SWAM has additionally performed 2486 solo matches and has gained on 275 events, making his win charge 11.06%. He racked up 5754 frags at a K/D ratio of two.60 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SWAM’s ranked stats

SWAM has 35 Booyahs in 150 ranked squad matches this season, translating to a win charge of 23.33%. He has 319 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of two.77.

The content material creator has additionally performed 13 ranked duo matches however is but to safe a victory. He has 18 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.38 in this mode.

SWAM performed 2 ranked solo matches this season however has not gained a sport but. He has 2 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.

Be aware: The stats in this text have been recorded on the time of writing. They’re topic to alter because the YouTuber continues to play extra video games in Garena Free Fire.

SWAM’s YouTube channel

SWAM began his journey on YouTube in mid-2020. As talked about earlier than, he now has 1.2 million subscribers and 91 million mixed views on his channel.

SWAM’s subscriber rely over the interval

Within the final 30 days, he has collected 234k subscribers and 23 million views.

Click on right here to go to SWAM’s channel.

SWAM’s social media handles

To go to SWAM’s Instagram profile, click on right here.

SWAM additionally has a Discord server that followers can be part of utilizing this hyperlink.

