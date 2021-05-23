SWAM’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Pleasure Sahu, in any other case recognized by the title of his YouTube channel SWAM, is a novel Free Fire jabber creator. He at present has 1.2 million subscribers and 91 million views on his YouTube channel.

This text takes a obtain out about at SWAM’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and a form of different information.

Additionally learn: Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, month-to-month earnings and stats in Might perchance perhaps moreover 2021

SWAM’s Free Fire ID and stats

SWAM’s Free Fire ID is 260224918.

Lifetime stats

SWAM’s lifetime stats

SWAM has carried out 11493 squad video games and has triumphed in 1993 of them, asserting a take fee of 17.34%. With 26590 kills to his title, he has a K/D ratio of two.80 on this mode.

The YouTuber has 408 victories in 3511 duo matches, translating to a take fee of 11.62%. He has 7031 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of two.27.

SWAM has moreover carried out 2486 solo matches and has obtained on 275 occasions, making his take fee 11.06%. He racked up 5754 frags at a K/D ratio of two.60 on this mode.

Leer this submit on Instagram A submit shared by Pleasure Sahu (@_swamofficial)

Ranked stats

SWAM’s ranked stats

SWAM has 35 Booyahs in 150 ranked squad matches this season, translating to a take fee of 23.33%. He has 319 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of two.77.

The jabber creator has moreover carried out 13 ranked duo matches however is but to simply accept a victory. He has 18 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.38 on this mode.

SWAM carried out 2 ranked solo matches this season however has now not obtained a sport but. He has 2 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.

Point out: The stats listed right here had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re self-discipline to interchange as a result of the YouTuber continues to play extra video games in Garena Free Fire.

Additionally learn: Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in Might perchance perhaps moreover 2021

SWAM’s YouTube channel

SWAM started his scamper on YouTube in mid-2020. As talked about sooner than, he now has 1.2 million subscribers and 91 million blended views on his channel.

SWAM’s subscriber rely over the length

Within the closing 30 days, he has peaceable 234satisfactory subscribers and 23 million views.

Click on right here to hunt advice from SWAM’s channel.

SWAM’s social media handles

Leer this submit on Instagram A submit shared by Pleasure Sahu (@_swamofficial)

To hunt advice from SWAM’s Instagram profile, click on right here.

SWAM moreover has a Discord server that followers may perhaps be a part of the utilization of this hyperlink.

Sign In/ Sign As much as Reply