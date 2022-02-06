Swar Kokila Lata Mangeshkar dies at the age of 93

Lata Mangeshkar Death: Swara Kokila Lata Mangeshkar has passed away at the age of 92. Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for the last 29 days and was undergoing treatment continuously. His sister Usha Mangeshkar has given information about this news. Earlier on Saturday, he was shifted to ventilator due to deteriorating health.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on 8 January last after being infected with corona and pneumonia. A team of doctors was constantly monitoring him in the hospital. All the doctors were looking after him for 24 hours. Along with this, the process of prayers also continued.

The news of Lata Mangeshkar’s death has created a wave of mourning in Bollywood. All the fans and celebs are paying tribute to him. Known as the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar has received Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. He has also been honored with Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award and several National Film Awards.

Mangeshkar is a famous singer. He has sung more than 30,000 songs in different languages. He started his career in 1942 at the age of 13.