Swara Bhaskar calls Rahul Gandhi’s speech solid ashok pandit said its insult of democratic values Told

While Rahul Gandhi’s speech has been described as historic by celebs like Swara Bhaskar and Pooja Bhatt, Ashok Pandit has criticized it.

Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi made a scathing attack on the Modi government during his statement in the Lok Sabha on February 2. Targeting the Prime Minister, he accused the country of running it like a emperor. During his speech, along with issues like unemployment, inflation, Rahul also raised the issue of national security by referring to China and Pakistan. While one section is calling Rahul’s speech historical, the other seems to be criticizing it.

Describing Rahul Gandhi’s speech as historic, actress Simi Grewal wrote, ‘Rahul Gandhi appeared to be an acceptable leader in the Lok Sabha. The nation can see and hear his passion in his historic speech. They (government) should pay attention to the facts and concerns presented by Rahul and listen to it. Rahul Gandhi acted like a true nationalist. Actress Pooja Bhatt also praised Rahul Gandhi’s speech, writing, “Reassuring… dignified and absolutely accurate.”

Swara Bhaskar also dated Rahul Gandhi’s speech and wrote, ‘Rahul Gandhi raised important issues like unemployment in the Lok Sabha, concerns of the unorganized sector, students’ performance. He also gave concrete views on the issue of disintegration of institutions, Pegasus and national security. On the other hand, film director Ashok Pandit shared a part of Rahul Gandhi’s speech.

In this, Rahul Gandhi is targeting the government by referring to the judiciary and Pegasus etc. Ashok Pandit wrote, ‘Madam do you agree with what Rahul Gandhi said in Parliament? Didn’t they insult our democratic values?’

Rahul Gandhi dominates social media, enthusiasm among supporters and opponents also restless: Parts of Rahul Gandhi’s speech went viral on social media and hashtags like #Raga and #RahulGandhi started trending. Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s statement that he brought China and Pakistan together, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar wrote, “Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha that China and Pakistan are together because of the government.”

He (Rahul) should look at the facts. In 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China. China built the Karakoram Highway through PoK in the 70s. There is a nuclear treaty between the two countries since the 1970s. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was started in the year 2013. Read all these facts and question yourself.

The BJP ecosystem needs to make up its mind on Rahul Gandhi. On one hand you insist that he is a “nobody,” but the moment he speaks, you use your entire muscle power in trying to bring him down. — Rahul Pandita (@rahulpandita) February 3, 2022

On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said that “such people who prefer their dog in the presence of the leaders of Assam, they should not at least talk about political etiquette”. Kiren Rijiju wrote, ‘Not only as the Law Minister of the country but also as a common citizen, I criticize what Rahul Gandhi said about the country’s judiciary and the Election Commission.

At the same time, BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya wrote, ‘Rahul Gandhi says that India is not a nation but union office states. It’s extremely dangerous. This also shows their understanding of the Constitution.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin praised Rahul Gandhi’s speech and wrote, ‘Rahul Gandhiji, I thank you on behalf of all Tamil people for your speech in Parliament. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet wrote, ‘Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the house was the best speech given in the house in recent times.’ Former IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh taunted, ‘Rahul Gandhi’s speech today is only for those who have studied history till at least 12th standard.’