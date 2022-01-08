swara bhaskar corona virus positive actress trolled badly after getting covid 19. swara bhaskar trolled badly on social media after being corona virus positive

Swara Bhaskar said please get your test done

Swara Bhaskar wrote that I have informed all those people whom I met a week ago about my being Kovid. If someone has come in my contact then please get yourself tested. Swara Bhaskar further said that there are symptoms like fever, headache and loss of ability to taste. Double vaccine is taken. Everyone stay safe.

test result came and test positive

Swara Bhaskar has also told what kind of symptoms he is facing after falling victim to corona virus. Swara Bhaskar has written in the caption with this post that Hello Kovid, Just now my RT-PCR test result came and the test is positive. When people rained down comments on this post of Swara Bhaskar, the actress gave a befitting reply without stopping herself.

Friends who are praying for my death

Swara Bhaskar said that my hate chintujas and trolls who are praying for my death, friends, keep your emotions under control. If something happens to me, your livelihood will be snatched away, how will the house run? Significantly, the cases of corona virus have increased in the country. Due to this, many films like Rajamouli’s RRR, Jersey with Prithviraj have been postponed. It is worth noting that before Swara Bhaskar, more than 20 celebs along with John Abraham, Sonu Nigam, Nora Fatehi have been infected with Corona.