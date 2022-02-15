Entertainment

swara bhaskar lashes out on hijab row says its feeling again like dropadi undressing and all law makers are silent

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
swara bhaskar lashes out on hijab row says its feeling again like dropadi undressing and all law makers are silent
Written by admin
swara bhaskar lashes out on hijab row says its feeling again like dropadi undressing and all law makers are silent

swara bhaskar lashes out on hijab row says its feeling again like dropadi undressing and all law makers are silent

swara bhaskar lashes out on hijab row says its feeling again like dropadi undressing and all law makers are silent

Swara Bhaskar has tweeted in the Hijab case that ‘Draupadi’s clothes were forcibly removed in Mahabharata.. remembered today’. This tweet of Swara is becoming very viral.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar is very famous for her impeccable style. Along with this, Swara is very active in the case of hijab and is openly supporting the hijab. Swara is constantly tweeting on this issue. Now again Swara has tweeted related to the hijab issue on social media which has become viral.

Swara Bhaskar tweeted, ‘Draupadi’s clothes were forcibly removed in Mahabharata.. and the responsible, powerful, law-makers sitting in the assembly kept watching.. just remembered today.’

Social media users are reacting fiercely to this tweet of Swara. Along with this, many people are criticizing Swara Bhaskar for comparing this matter with Draupadi. Let us tell you that even before this Swara Bhaskar has given her many sharp reactions on the hijab case.

Earlier, Swara Bhaskar had shared a video of a Muslim girl student behind which boys wearing saffron scarves were shouting religious slogans. Criticizing the video, Swara Bhaskar called those boys ‘wolf’.

Controversial post of Sonam Kapoor: Along with Swara Bhaskar, all the celebs are also presenting their views on this issue. Actress Sonam Kapoor’s post also came under a lot of controversies. Sonam Kapoor linked the hijab issue with the turban of the Sikh people. Sonam Kapoor was criticized a lot for doing this.

READ Also  Anushka Sharma's company ties up with Netflix, Amazon in Rs 400 crore deal | Anushka Sharma's Huge Deal Of 400 Crore With Netflix, Amazon - Read Details

What’s the matter: Let us tell you that the matter started from Government Girls PU College, Udupi. Six girl students here alleged that they were barred from attending class for wearing headscarf. Gradually, apart from Udupi, the matter caught on in other colleges as well. Hijab was banned in many colleges. After which there was strong opposition to it.

Meanwhile, a video spread on social media in which a student wearing a burqa reaches the college. After this, a bunch of boys wearing saffron scarves start shouting slogans and start chasing the girl student. The girl student is also seen raising slogans of Allahu Akbar.


#swara #bhaskar #lashes #hijab #row #feeling #dropadi #undressing #law #makers #silent

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah Gokuldham Society People Got Trapped in Big Mess After Plucking Mangoes | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah: People of Gokuldham society got trapped in the affair of plucking mangoes, felt fat fine

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment