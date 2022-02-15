swara bhaskar lashes out on hijab row says its feeling again like dropadi undressing and all law makers are silent

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar is very famous for her impeccable style. Along with this, Swara is very active in the case of hijab and is openly supporting the hijab. Swara is constantly tweeting on this issue. Now again Swara has tweeted related to the hijab issue on social media which has become viral.

Swara Bhaskar tweeted, ‘Draupadi’s clothes were forcibly removed in Mahabharata.. and the responsible, powerful, law-makers sitting in the assembly kept watching.. just remembered today.’

Social media users are reacting fiercely to this tweet of Swara. Along with this, many people are criticizing Swara Bhaskar for comparing this matter with Draupadi. Let us tell you that even before this Swara Bhaskar has given her many sharp reactions on the hijab case.

Earlier, Swara Bhaskar had shared a video of a Muslim girl student behind which boys wearing saffron scarves were shouting religious slogans. Criticizing the video, Swara Bhaskar called those boys ‘wolf’.

Controversial post of Sonam Kapoor: Along with Swara Bhaskar, all the celebs are also presenting their views on this issue. Actress Sonam Kapoor’s post also came under a lot of controversies. Sonam Kapoor linked the hijab issue with the turban of the Sikh people. Sonam Kapoor was criticized a lot for doing this.

What’s the matter: Let us tell you that the matter started from Government Girls PU College, Udupi. Six girl students here alleged that they were barred from attending class for wearing headscarf. Gradually, apart from Udupi, the matter caught on in other colleges as well. Hijab was banned in many colleges. After which there was strong opposition to it.

Meanwhile, a video spread on social media in which a student wearing a burqa reaches the college. After this, a bunch of boys wearing saffron scarves start shouting slogans and start chasing the girl student. The girl student is also seen raising slogans of Allahu Akbar.