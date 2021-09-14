Swara Bhaskar Night Shooting And Maggie: Swara Bhaskar Night Shooting And Maggie She Says I Refuse To Be Guilty About It

Swara Bhaskar has posted a funny video and along with this she has written that she is not ashamed. What Swara is doing in this video is hiding it from the producer on set and then someone shot it.

In this video, Swara Bhaskar is on set in the dark of night and is secretly eating Maggie. The voice tried to explain behind this and said that her character belongs to a mother of two, she is eating Maggie. She also admits that she can’t shoot Night Shift without Maggie. In the middle of the video, she also looks upset about whether the producers are watching her!



Sharing the video, he wrote, ‘Because we don’t feel ashamed! Night shooting, Maggie and I, our happy trio. And I don’t feel guilty about that. No one will tell my trainer and nutritionist or producer.

Fans immediately began to enjoy the tone captions. One wrote, ‘Because you don’t feel ashamed, this line suits you. Many people have said that the word you use for yourself is absolutely perfect, don’t be shy and everyone knows it.

Let me tell you, Swara is very popular because of her flawless style. Many times she makes such a statement, which makes her find herself in controversy. He recently compared Hindutva to the Taliban, followed by the #ArrestSwaraBhasker trend and demanded his arrest.

Swara Bhaskar had posted a post on social media regarding the situation in Afghanistan and wrote, ‘We cannot live with the terror of Hindutva and everyone is disturbed and devastated by Taliban terrorism. We cannot sit quietly with the terror of the Taliban and then get angry about the terror of Hindutva. Our human and moral values ​​should not be based solely on the identity of the oppressed. Social media users were outraged by this post.