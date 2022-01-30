swara bhaskar tweet on mahatama gandhi death anniversary goes viral swara bhaskar again political drama for her tweet

Mahatama Gandhi Death Anniversary: ​​Swara Bhaskar’s political stand has always been clear, she has been presenting her outspoken statements against BJP.

Swara Bhaskar Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar keeps presenting her opinion on all the contemporary issues. She also often comes in limelight for her statements and tweets. The latest case is related to the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The actress made a tweet on the occasion of Gandhi’s death anniversary, which is becoming very viral.

Swara Bhaskar is often seen attacking the BJP and the central government through her tweets. On the occasion of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he tweeted some posters, in which things have been written about Gandhi and his assassin.

The first poster reads – ‘We will not allow the pulse of these great enemies of unity and humanity to melt. The second poster reads, ‘Jinko love with Bapu’s killer and the real traitors of India.’ The third poster reads, ‘The brotherhood is eating the supporters of the one who killed the beloved Bapu’. The fourth poster is in English, with the gist of it being, ‘Follow their footsteps and not those of their killers’.

Sharing all these posters, Swara Bhaskar wrote, ‘This will never be forgotten… #GandhiLives.’ It is clear from this tweet of Swara Bhaskar that on which side she is targeting. In such a situation, as soon as Swara made this tweet, many people started reacting to it.

Supporting Swara, a user wrote, ‘Nathuram Godse is very easy to make. Pistol in hand is enough with poison in the mind and hatred in the heart. But being Gandhi is not easy. It requires love, governance, commitment, sacrifice, diligence, devotion, peace, harmony and simplicity. On the other hand, another user commented and wrote, ‘Murdabad Godse and those who believe in him also die.’ Another user wrote, ‘We are with Gandhi in Godse’s rule.’

Many leaders have remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “A Hindutvawadi shot Gandhiji. All Hindutvawadis think that Gandhiji is no more..where there is truth, Bapu is still alive there.#GandhiForever”

All Hindutvaists feel that Gandhiji is no more. Where there is truth, Bapu is still alive there!#GandhiForever pic.twitter.com/nROySYZ6jU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 30, 2022

Let us tell you that on January 30, 1948, at 5:17 pm, Nathuram Godse shot dead the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, when he was going to offer prayers at Birla House in New Delhi. At the same time, Nathuram Godse reached there and first touched Bapu’s feet, then removed the woman standing with him and killed him by shooting one after three shots with his semi-automatic pistol.