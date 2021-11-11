Swara Bhaskar was furious when Kangana Ranaut said, Freedom received in 1947 was begging, real freedom was achieved in 2014 former IAS also taunted also taunted

Kangana Ranaut has given a controversial statement at Times Now Summit 2021, after which social media from actress Swara Bhaskar to former IAS and many Congress leaders are raging on BJP and Kangana. Kangana said in this event that ‘If freedom is found in begging, can it be freedom?’ Kangana said in front of anchor Navika Kumar- ‘Freedom given in 1947 was begging, real freedom got in 2014’.

Kangana said in her statement- ‘Savarkar, Rani Laxmibai, leader Subhash Chandra Bose If I talk about these people, then these people knew that blood will flow but also remember that Hindustani-Hindustani should not shed blood. He paid the price for freedom, of course. But that was not freedom, it was begging. The freedom we got was given in 2014.

Navika Kumar said on this that- ‘That’s why everyone tells you that you are saffron.’ In response to this, Kangana said – After this, 10 more cases are going to happen against me. The sailor said- ‘You are in Delhi now’. On this, Kangana said – go home is not there.

After Kangana gave this statement, some people sitting at the event started applauding. Seeing this video, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar said- ‘Who are those stupid people who started clapping after hearing this. I want to know.’

Congress leader Supriya Shrinet said- ‘Begging our freedom will only be called unbalanced mentally deranged. The freedom for which lakhs sacrificed their lives. Well what else do you expect from them? Why didn’t you criticize this cheap word and statement used for freedom, Navika ji? Or is hope from you in vain?’

The government sycophant, who became a heroine with a plastic sword on a wooden horse, is insulting the soldiers of freedom. Begging is telling the result of thousands of sacrifices. pic.twitter.com/gH4JbOd4l9 — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 ?? (@RoflGandhi_) November 10, 2021

Former IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh said- ‘That’s why it was said: “If you get fame, then become Sonu Sood, not Kangana.” Kangana begging the sacrifice of lakhs of freedom fighters including Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. Congress leader Srinivas Biwi also said angrily- ‘Please answer Modi ji, who gave Padma Shri to such people, are we celebrating the 75th year of ‘freedom’ in sacrifices, or according to your devotees ‘freedom got in alms’. NS?’

One user wrote- ‘The government sycophant, who became a heroine with a plastic sword on a wooden horse, is insulting the soldiers of freedom. Begging is telling the result of thousands of sacrifices. A person named Vinay Sultan said- ‘The country became independent in 2014. The freedom that was achieved in 1947 was the begging given by the British. You received two National Film Awards during the Congress government in 2008 and 2014. Why did you take that begging, queen of the hoax.’