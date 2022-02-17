swara bhasker compare hijab controversy to draupadi actress trolled wearing short dress.

Swara Bhaskar has been trolled badly on the Karnataka Hijab controversy. Like always, this time too Swara Bhaskar has given a befitting reply. Due to which the trolling people have stopped speaking. Swara Bhaskar compared the hijab controversy a few days back to Draupadi’s chir-haran. After which she came under the target of trollers.

Swara Bhaskar was also scolded for taking Draupadi’s name and comparing it. Linking the Hijab controversy with Draupadi’s rip-off, Swara Bhaskar tweeted that Draupadi’s clothes were forcibly removed in Mahabharata. After this, the responsible, powerful, law makers sitting in the assembly kept watching.

Swara Bhaskar has further written that you took off your clothes yourself. I just remembered the Indian look of Mia Khalifa today. After this post of Swara Bhaskar, people are trolling her badly. With this, a troller posted a picture of Swara Bhaskar in a short dress and wrote that this is my friend Swara who is advocating for hijab.