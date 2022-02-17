swara bhasker compare hijab controversy to draupadi actress trolled wearing short dress.

Entertainment

11 seconds ago
News

Swara Bhaskar has been trolled badly on the Karnataka Hijab controversy. Like always, this time too Swara Bhaskar has given a befitting reply. Due to which the trolling people have stopped speaking. Swara Bhaskar compared the hijab controversy a few days back to Draupadi’s chir-haran. After which she came under the target of trollers.

Swara Bhaskar was also scolded for taking Draupadi’s name and comparing it. Linking the Hijab controversy with Draupadi’s rip-off, Swara Bhaskar tweeted that Draupadi’s clothes were forcibly removed in Mahabharata. After this, the responsible, powerful, law makers sitting in the assembly kept watching.

swara bhasker

Swara Bhaskar has further written that you took off your clothes yourself. I just remembered the Indian look of Mia Khalifa today. After this post of Swara Bhaskar, people are trolling her badly. With this, a troller posted a picture of Swara Bhaskar in a short dress and wrote that this is my friend Swara who is advocating for hijab.

Shame on Swara

Shame on Swara

Another user has reprimanded Swara and said that she is comparing Draupadi to Malechose, not ashamed.. A user shared a photo in Swara’s dress and wrote that don’t compare Draupadi of Mahabharata with these goats and lousy modern girls like you. The written woman herself is taking off her clothes, giving the name of modernity.

Swara gave a befitting reply

Swara gave a befitting reply

On this picture of her, Swara Bhaskar has fiercely classed this troller. Swara Bhaskar has responded by tweeting and has written that it is me. I am not looking like a firecracker. Thank you. Thank you for sharing this picture of me and for letting the world know how beautiful I am.

People attacked Swara Bhaskar

People attacked Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar has further said while keeping her point on this photo that I advocate women to wear clothes of their choice. You know you like it. No one let you be. You only insult others. But fail in that too.

swara bhaskar troll badly

swara bhaskar troll badly

Commenting on a user, it is written that hearing this example from your mouth is laughing. Draupadi was one of the Panchkanyas. Do a little study. Whenever you write something, you write funny.

Swara bhasker compare hijab controversy to draupadi actress trolled wearing short dress, here read reactions

Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:10 [IST]


