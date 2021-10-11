Swara Bhasker Files FIR against Twitter User and YouTube influencer circulating messages on Social Media | Swara Bhaskar became ‘victim of online sexual harassment’, such videos are going viral on social media

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has lodged an FIR at Vasant Kunj North police station in Delhi. According to Swara Bhasker, a person who is active on Twitter and YouTube is spoiling his image by circulating a scene of Swara Bhasker’s film on social media. The police have started investigation by registering an FIR under the IT Act and another section.

FIR registered under these sections

According to a tweet made by the official Twitter handle of news agency ANI, ‘IPC sections 354D, 509 (word, gesture or intent to insult any woman) and section 67 of IT Act (publishing or publishing obscene material in electronic form) A criminal case has been registered under punishment for broadcasting). Let us tell you that recently Swara Bhasker had tweeted about this.

A film actress filed a complaint alleging that a Twitter user & YouTube influencer has been circulating some messages on social media platforms with the intention of outraging her modesty and some hashtags have also been circulated regarding some movie scenes: Delhi Police (1/2) — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2021

cyber sexual harassment victim

Swara Bhasker recently shared the hash tags and tweets run by this person and wrote, ‘And my friend this is cyber sexual harassment. Let us talk about the challenges that women have to face in the public sphere? Dear Twitter, let’s talk about how to make your platform a safe experience for women.

A criminal case has been registered under IPC Sec 354D (stalking), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and sec 67 of IT Act (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form): Delhi Police (2/2) — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2021

And this my friends is cyber sexual harassment.. Let’s talk about the challenges women face when participating in the public sphere shall we?

Dear @TwitterIndia @Twitter let’s talk about how to make your platform a safer user experience for women.. pic.twitter.com/NxPSfBRuOD — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 1, 2021

Swara had said this in the interview

Let us tell you that in a recent interview to a private channel, Swara had claimed that if any Bollywood celebrity is the victim of the most hatred on the Internet, then it is she herself. He had objected to trolling, accusing him of spreading hatred against him. He said, ‘Trollers want me to be scared on social media.’

Also read: Salman Khan made fun of Shilpa Shetty’s husband, said such a thing in front of Shamita

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Zee News’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to