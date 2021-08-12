Swara Bhasker got angry on trolls who are trolling Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on naming their child Jahangir

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan named their second son Jahangir is kept. In her recently released book, ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-to-Be’, Kareena shared a picture of her son and named him as Jahangir. As soon as the name of the second son of ‘Safeena’ Jahangir surfaced, a section started trolling him on social media. However, many people also came to the rescue of the couple. Now actress Swara Bhaskar has slammed those who trolled Saif and Kareena Kapoor.

In a tweet made from her official Twitter handle, Swara has said that no matter what a couple names their child, what is the problem with people. He wrote, ‘Some couple has named their children and that couple is not you. But you have an opinion on what the name is and why and it is an issue in your mind that hurts your sentiments… So you are one of the biggest donkeys in this world.

Along with this, Swara has also used hashtags of #Jahangir and #mindyourownbusiness.

A couple names their children, and that couple is not you – but you have an opinion on what and why names are and that’s an issue in your mind; Which hurts your feelings…. So you are one of the biggest donkeys in this world! #jehangir #mindyourownbusiness — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 11, 2021

Let us tell you that when Kareena Kapoor named her first son Taimur Even then she had come under the target of trolls. Now Kareena-Saif are getting trolled about the name Jahangir. Trolls are criticizing him by sharing memes on social media. Let us tell you that Jahangir is a Parsi word which means- King of the world. The name of the son of the Mughal ruler Akbar was Jahangir. A section on social media is objecting to this.

Why did you name your son Taimur? When Kareena had named her first son Taimur, she had to face a similar situation. The actress had mentioned this in an interview given to Barkha Dutt. She had told, ‘When I was in the hospital, a famous person came on the pretext of meeting me. He came to me and during the conversation he congratulated me and said that what has happened to you? Why did you name your son Taimur?’

Then it was not even 8 hours for Kareena’s delivery. Hearing such things to that man, she started crying, after which she was asked to leave immediately. Kareena had told that this process started from there and she had thought that the child is hers, she does not care if anyone says anything.





