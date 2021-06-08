Swara Bhasker Mourns Death of Friend Seher Latif in a Heartbreaking Post: ‘I can’t Say Goodbye, Not Yet’

Swara Bhasker Mourns Death of Friend Seher Latif in a Heartbreaking Put up: ‘I can’t Say Goodbye, Not But’





Swara Bhasker mourns Seher Latif’s demise: The Indian movie business misplaced one of its much-loved casting administrators and producers – Seher Aly Latif – on Monday, June 7. Latif was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital round a week again as a consequence of kidney failure after which she suffered a renal failure and handed away yesterday of a cardiac arrest. The 40-year-old lady was good mates with actor Swara Bhasker who took to social media to mourn her demise on Tuesday.

Swara, who is totally heartbroken with Seher passing away, wrote a lengthy notice on Instagram sharing a few throwback photographs and movies with the late producer. The actor talked about how there was a lot that they nonetheless wanted to debate and share. Swara talked in regards to the plans they’d made and the way she by no means thought that they wouldn’t be working collectively. “I want we’d met this final month Seher. I want I’d referred to u as ‘Seth ji’ one final time.. If we’re wishing, what I actually want is that this merciless accident of destiny be reversed and also you threaten to not signal my cheques once more.. I can’t say goodbye #SeherAlyLatif Not but, not but (sic),” she wrote. Try her full put up right here:

//www.instagram.com/p/CP1HyPug-pl

Nimrat Kaur too took to Twitter to recollect the type soul that Seher was. She had performed the casting for Nimrat’s award-winning movie The Lunchbox. The actor’s tweet learn, “One of the kindest, most loving folks Mumbai gifted my life with. Nonetheless making an attempt to course of this unreal information. Journey on into the sunshine my dearest, sweetest Seher. The unpredictable, ghastly shortness of life stays baffling Await to fulfill you on the opposite aspect (sic).”

One of the kindest, most loving folks Mumbai gifted my life with. Nonetheless making an attempt to course of this unreal information….

Journey on into the sunshine my dearest, sweetest Seher. The unpredictable, ghastly shortness of life stays baffling…

Await to fulfill you on the opposite aspect. pic.twitter.com/18jnHvytTL — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) June 7, 2021

Ritesh Batra, Shashank Arora, Nikita Dutta, and Angad Bedi amongst many others additionally paid their tribute to Latif. She is survived by her husband, dad and mom, and youthful brother Zishaan A Latif who’s an award-winning photographer.



#Swara #Bhasker #Mourns #Death #Friend #Seher #Latif #Heartbreaking #Put up #Goodbye