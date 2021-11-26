Swara Bhasker planning for adoption adopt a child at the age of 33. At the age of 33, Swara Bhaskar decided to adopt a child

News oi-Prachi Dixit

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar is known for her unique style on the internet. Even after being trolled badly on the internet many times, Swara Bhaskar never distanced herself from social media. At the same time, Swara Bhaskar has made a big disclosure about her personal life. Swara Bhaskar has put this information in front of everyone that at the age of 33, she is going to become a mother soon. Like many actresses, Swara Bhaskar has also decided to become a mother keeping marriage aside.

Swara Bhaskar herself has revealed that she is going to adopt a child soon. Swara Bhaskar told that she has started the process too. According to media reports, Swara Bhaskar is very excited about becoming a mother. In an interview, Swara Bhaskar has talked about her complete planning to become a mother.

Swara Bhaskar has said that she has got herself registered with the Central Adoption Resource Authority. Swara Bhaskar told that I always wanted family and children. I realized that adoption is the best way for this. I am lucky that India allows single women to adopt a child. I know many couples who have adopted children.

I have met many children who have been adopted and grown up. I have also started the process on this path. Swara Bhaskar also said that it will have to wait a long time. It may take more than three years for this. But I can’t wait to be the parents of a child with adoption. It is worth noting that before Swara Bhaskar, Sushmita Sen, Raveena Tandon, Preity Zinta, Mahi Vij, Sunny Leone along with Sakshi Tanwar have also become mothers through adoption.

Mallika Sherawat spoke on nude scenes in films, saying - what do people call it now

english summary Here read Bollywood Actress Swara Bhasker planning for adopting a child at the age of 33

Friday, November 26, 2021, 13:51 [IST]