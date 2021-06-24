Swara Bhasker Reply To Journalish Over Pakistan Ganesh Temple Attack By Mob Says What About Babri Masjid

In Pakistan’s Punjab province, members of the Muslim community attacked a Hindu temple, set parts of it on fire, and vandalized several idols. When the police failed to control the situation, Pakistan Rangers personnel were called in. ABP Majha journalist Chandrakant Shinde had questioned Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Swara Bhaskar and Richa Chadha regarding this incident. To this question of the journalist, now Swara Bhaskar also replied and said tauntingly that what is your opinion on Babri Masjid?

Swara Bhaskar’s tweet in response to Chandrakant Shinde’s tweet is making a lot of headlines on social media. Sharing a screen shot of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tweet, Swara Bhaskar wrote, “Take it Chandrakant ji, you were asking for feedback from the wrong people.”

Swara Bhaskar, while replying to Chandrakant Shinde, wrote, “However, the elected representatives of those whose country is theirs have responded. By the way, if you ask me, it is a sin to break God’s house, no matter who is God’s. By the way, what is your reaction on Babri Masjid? Hello.”

Take Chandrakant ji.. you were asking for feedback from wrong people.. However.. whose country belongs to, their elected representative gave the process. Well if you ask me, breaking the house of God is a sin! No matter who’s god, why not? By the way, what is your process on Babri Masjid? Hello https://t.co/gDo6dy0ITy pic.twitter.com/gH5JcZdS6D — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 5, 2021

Social media user also commented a lot on this tweet of Swara Bhaskar. Responding to Swara Bhaskar, a user named Hemant Singh wrote, “When the excavation took place, what is your reaction to the remains of Ram temple found in it?” A user named Shubham Sanjay wrote, “What is your reaction to the temple that the Babri Masjid was demolished?”

Let us tell you that Pakistan PM Imran Khan also tweeted on the vandalism of Ganesh temple. He wrote in the tweet, “Condemn the attack on Ganesh temple in Bhunga last day. I have already ordered the Punjab IG to arrest the accused and take prompt action on the negligence of the police. The government will also renovate the temple.”

Let us inform that Chandrakant Shinde had also questioned Richa Chadha in connection with the temple by tweeting, due to which the actress was furious. Responding to the journalist, he tweeted, “What contract have we taken for them? These are fools. Look at yourself, there is no mention of rape, murder or Vandana Kataria of a Dalit girl on your television.





