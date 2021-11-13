Entertainment

Swara Bhasker troll on her latest look twitter users claimed my maid looks better than you. The user said to Swara Bhaskar on the latest look, my maid is more beautiful than you

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Swara Bhasker troll on her latest look twitter users claimed my maid looks better than you. The user said to Swara Bhaskar on the latest look, my maid is more beautiful than you
Written by admin
Swara Bhasker troll on her latest look twitter users claimed my maid looks better than you. The user said to Swara Bhaskar on the latest look, my maid is more beautiful than you

Swara Bhasker troll on her latest look twitter users claimed my maid looks better than you. The user said to Swara Bhaskar on the latest look, my maid is more beautiful than you

breadcrumb

News

oi-Prachi Dixit

,

The name of Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar is one of those people who are constantly being trolled for every small and big reason. Swara Bhaskar has to face hatred on social media many times. The biggest quality of Swara Bhaskar is that she gives a befitting reply to every voice raised against herself in her impeccable style.

Swara Bhaskar is often being targeted on social media. The actress has raised her voice every time, breaking her silence. This time when a user called Swara Bhaskar a maid, the actress gave such an answer that she stopped speaking. A user commented on Swara Bhaskar’s picture.

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhaskar recently shared a photo of herself wearing a sari. Many people liked this picture and many people commented on it in a wrong way. Commenting on the picture of Swara Bhaskar’s sari, a user compared her house maid to an actress. Swara Bhaskar has posted a selfie photo in this picture. Where she is seen sitting in a park wearing a sari.

my maid looks so much better than you in saree

my maid looks so much better than you in saree

With this photo, Swara Bhaskar has written that a sari, a park, a walk, a book. in peace. All this should be felt. A user made fun of this picture of Swara Bhaskar and wrote that my maid looks very good to you in a sari. much more beautiful than you. Swara Bhaskar has reacted to this post saying that I am sure that your made is beautiful. I hope you will respect his hard work and his dignity. And don’t treat him badly.

READ Also  Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic from Look Test
-->
Swara Bhaskar's befitting reply

Swara Bhaskar’s befitting reply

This answer of Swara Bhaskar has won the hearts of her fans, the way Swara Bhaskar has saved the respect of a woman through her handwriting while teaching a lesson to the user. Well this is not the first time that Swara Bhaskar has been trolled for her look.

Every time swara troll and gave answer

Every time swara troll and gave answer

Earlier, when Swara had posted a picture of her photoshoot, a user wrote that Nalasopara found a face in Vogue. Swara also raised her voice on this and said that why not, Nalasopara should get a face and place in Vogue. Dharavi should also get it. Shahdara and Salimpur should also get it. Why do you pretend to be aristocrat? You live in areas whose names are used as abuses.

  • swa11 1634970921

    Swara Bhaskar said on the video of Namaz and Shri Ram slogans – ashamed of being a Hindu, people furious

  • sb11 1633930893

    Swara Bhaskar victim of cyber sexual harassment, actress broke silence with pain – filed FIR

  • shome5 1630051804

    Griha Pravesh Puja- Havan in Swara Bhaskar’s house, the troller said – Fake devotee, had to call a cleric

  • sb11 1629271171

    Swara Bhaskar remembers Hindutva terrorism on Afghanistan crisis, people furious #ArrestSwaraBhaskar

  • capture149 1620294568

    Swara Bhaskar said on the dreadful situation of Corona, the country needs a new Prime Minister – trollers ridiculed

  • lander 1618890607

    Furious Swara Bhaskar shared PM Modi’s picture, wrote- Don’t be embarrassed by asking for a bed in the hospital

  • capture32 1618857047

    Corona vaccine to all people above 18 years, from Kareena to Riteish Deshmukh expressed happiness – know what the celebrity said

  • vamr 1617964541

    Swara Bhaskar cried while cutting birthday cake, got such a big surprise, see VIDEO

  • article 2017123531010163661600042 1617950237

    Birthday: ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Rasbhari’ to ‘Anarkali of Aarah’- Swara Bhaskar’s very bold scenes

  • lor3 1617356030

    Swara Bhaskar did a sensuous bold dance wearing a sari, watching the video, people said – you are looking for jungle

  • xkrr2 1562658201 jpg pagespeed ic u5ok55sj1r 1614056906

    “I have rejected item songs from Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan films” – Kangana Ranaut

  • sank 1608352302

    Swara Bhaskar spoke loudly in support of farmers, told Delhi border – I have a relationship with roti

english summary

Swara Bhasker troll on her latest look twitter users claimed my maid looks better than you, read in details

Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 11:09 [IST]


#Swara #Bhasker #troll #latest #twitter #users #claimed #maid #user #Swara #Bhaskar #latest #maid #beautiful

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment