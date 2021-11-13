Swara Bhasker troll on her latest look twitter users claimed my maid looks better than you. The user said to Swara Bhaskar on the latest look, my maid is more beautiful than you
The name of Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar is one of those people who are constantly being trolled for every small and big reason. Swara Bhaskar has to face hatred on social media many times. The biggest quality of Swara Bhaskar is that she gives a befitting reply to every voice raised against herself in her impeccable style.
Swara Bhaskar is often being targeted on social media. The actress has raised her voice every time, breaking her silence. This time when a user called Swara Bhaskar a maid, the actress gave such an answer that she stopped speaking. A user commented on Swara Bhaskar’s picture.
Swara Bhaskar recently shared a photo of herself wearing a sari. Many people liked this picture and many people commented on it in a wrong way. Commenting on the picture of Swara Bhaskar’s sari, a user compared her house maid to an actress. Swara Bhaskar has posted a selfie photo in this picture. Where she is seen sitting in a park wearing a sari.
my maid looks so much better than you in saree
With this photo, Swara Bhaskar has written that a sari, a park, a walk, a book. in peace. All this should be felt. A user made fun of this picture of Swara Bhaskar and wrote that my maid looks very good to you in a sari. much more beautiful than you. Swara Bhaskar has reacted to this post saying that I am sure that your made is beautiful. I hope you will respect his hard work and his dignity. And don’t treat him badly.
Swara Bhaskar’s befitting reply
This answer of Swara Bhaskar has won the hearts of her fans, the way Swara Bhaskar has saved the respect of a woman through her handwriting while teaching a lesson to the user. Well this is not the first time that Swara Bhaskar has been trolled for her look.
Every time swara troll and gave answer
Earlier, when Swara had posted a picture of her photoshoot, a user wrote that Nalasopara found a face in Vogue. Swara also raised her voice on this and said that why not, Nalasopara should get a face and place in Vogue. Dharavi should also get it. Shahdara and Salimpur should also get it. Why do you pretend to be aristocrat? You live in areas whose names are used as abuses.
