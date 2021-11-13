Swara Bhasker troll on her latest look twitter users claimed my maid looks better than you. The user said to Swara Bhaskar on the latest look, my maid is more beautiful than you

News oi-Prachi Dixit

The name of Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar is one of those people who are constantly being trolled for every small and big reason. Swara Bhaskar has to face hatred on social media many times. The biggest quality of Swara Bhaskar is that she gives a befitting reply to every voice raised against herself in her impeccable style.

Swara Bhaskar is often being targeted on social media. The actress has raised her voice every time, breaking her silence. This time when a user called Swara Bhaskar a maid, the actress gave such an answer that she stopped speaking. A user commented on Swara Bhaskar’s picture.

Swara Bhaskar recently shared a photo of herself wearing a sari. Many people liked this picture and many people commented on it in a wrong way. Commenting on the picture of Swara Bhaskar’s sari, a user compared her house maid to an actress. Swara Bhaskar has posted a selfie photo in this picture. Where she is seen sitting in a park wearing a sari.