Swara Bhasker Troll On Twitter As She Said God Killed Those Demon Who Interrupt In Someone Worship

A tweet by Swara Bhaskar is becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which she wrote that there were demons obstructing worship.

After the Namaz controversy in Gurugram, now a controversy has arisen over the Christmas celebration. During the Christmas celebrations in a school in Haryana, people of Hindu organizations stormed, and started raising slogans while stopping the program. In the video related to this, a person was seen saying that we do not disrespect Jesus, we want the welfare of the whole world, but not on the basis of religious conversion. Bollywood’s famous actress Swara Bhaskar has tweeted about these incidents, in which she wrote tauntingly that there were demons obstructing worship in Hindu mythology.

This tweet of Swara Bhaskar is making a lot of headlines on social media. In the tweet, he targeted without naming anyone and wrote, “In our Hindu religious stories know who used to disturb, obstruct the worship and prayers of others? Demon. And in every story our Lord used to kill them and give them the freedom to perform their worship safely for those who were praying.”

Now social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of Swara Bhaskar. A user named Mahendra Singh wrote, “Even Ravana was not allowed to cross the Lakshman Rekha, the boundary was also for evil. Worship or pray peacefully at home and in mosques, do not encroach on any public property.

Know in our Hindu religious stories who used to disturb the worship and prayer of others..

Demon.

And in every story our Lord used to kill them and give them the freedom to perform their worship safely for those who were praying. #justsaying — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 25, 2021

A user named Mr M took a jibe at Swara Bhaskar and wrote, “Is your Twitter account hacked?” Replying to the tweet, a user named Gopal Goyal wrote, “Our Lord Shri Ram has taught to disrupt the worship being done in the name of adharma, lift them, drive them away, kill them.”

In response to Swara Bhaskar’s tweet, a user named Dutt wrote, “You seem to have heard only half the story. Those who used to eat cows, sages used to kill sages and did penance with the goal that they would establish lordship over the whole earth by getting a boon, all of them have been killed by God. Responding to the actress, a user wrote, “If you read carefully, somewhere you will find mention of those who demolished temples.”