Sweden Elects Its First Female Leader — for Second Time in a Week
Last week, Magdalena Anderson became Sweden’s first female prime minister – for all seven hours. Less than a week later, the country’s parliament re-elected her in the hope that she will be able to stay longer.
Ms Anderson, 54, was first elected last Wednesday, but resigned after Parliament rejected her budget and disbanded her coalition. After days of negotiations, she received enough support to return to the top post on Monday, without the minority party bringing her down this time.
Leading a one-party government, she was appointed prime minister by a narrow margin of two votes. She is expected to be named in his cabinet on Tuesday.
With only 100 of the 349 seats in parliament, Ms Anderson’s party, the Social Democrats, needed to form a coalition to pass major legislation. He will be the first prime minister to rule with a single party in 15 years, and after his proposal is rejected, he will have to rule according to the budget adopted by the opposition.
Ms. Anderson’s precarious position reflects Sweden’s increasingly fragmented and divisive political landscape in which maintaining a stable government is becoming increasingly difficult. The small difference in Ms. Anderson’s affirmations can be traced back to the challenges she faces as she tackles issues such as climate change, welfare and crime.
“Someone should be prime minister in this country, and there seems to be no other option,” Ms Anderson said in response to questions about governing under an anti-drafted budget, the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyter reported on Monday.
At a news conference after the vote, Ms Anderson, who has been Sweden’s finance minister since 2014, said she was “ready to do whatever it takes to move Sweden forward” until next September’s election.
Ms. Anderson replaced him as leader of the Social Democrats after a no-confidence motion was filed against former Prime Minister Stephen Lofven in June.
Ms Anderson had a reputation for being right, said Ulf Bjereld, a political scientist at Gothenburg University. He said, “Finance ministers are often. “It’s part of the job description.”
But during the epidemic, he said, her conservative position softened and she became more open to borrowing money to finance green investment in the industry and to regain control of the welfare sector from the private sector.
Sweden was once praised for allowing more refugees per capita than any other European nation. But over the past decade, her image has changed, as the country’s growing number of immigrants has led to opposition from far-right people. This has led to increasing demand for stricter access policies for asylum seekers.
Despite the political turmoil before her confirmation, Ms Anderson’s election is a milestone for Sweden, which has a reputation as one of the most progressive countries when it comes to gender equality.
According to figures released by Eurostat this year, Sweden recorded the highest percentage of seats held by women in the European Parliament in 2020. But for the first time, the country has selected a woman for the top leadership.
Margot Wallstrमm, a former Swedish foreign minister, said Ms Anderson’s confirmation would help young women understand that “even reaching the highest political office is possible.”
Keeping gender equality at the center of Sweden’s international relations, Ms. Wallstrom identified it in 2014 as a “feminist foreign policy.” “More women means more peace,” she said.
Sweden tops the list of “Best Countries for Women” published by US News & World Report, and ranks fifth in a recent survey by the World Economic Forum on “Gender-Equal Countries”.
Christina Anderson Report from Stockholm.
#Sweden #Elects #Female #Leader #Time #Week
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.