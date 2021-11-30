Sweden Elects Its First Female Leader — for Second Time in a Week

Last week, Magdalena Anderson became Sweden’s first female prime minister – for all seven hours. Less than a week later, the country’s parliament re-elected her in the hope that she will be able to stay longer.

Ms Anderson, 54, was first elected last Wednesday, but resigned after Parliament rejected her budget and disbanded her coalition. After days of negotiations, she received enough support to return to the top post on Monday, without the minority party bringing her down this time.

Leading a one-party government, she was appointed prime minister by a narrow margin of two votes. She is expected to be named in his cabinet on Tuesday.

With only 100 of the 349 seats in parliament, Ms Anderson’s party, the Social Democrats, needed to form a coalition to pass major legislation. He will be the first prime minister to rule with a single party in 15 years, and after his proposal is rejected, he will have to rule according to the budget adopted by the opposition.