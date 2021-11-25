Sweden Finally Chose a Prime Minister. She Lasted About 7 Hours.
Wednesday marks the beginning of a new era in Sweden when center-left Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Anderson becomes the country’s first female prime minister.
Her historic tenure lasted about seven hours.
She resigned on Thursday after suffering a crushing defeat in Parliament’s budget. She had just formed a two-party minority government with the Green Party. But after their budget was rejected by one of the opposition’s proposals, which included the far-right Sweden Democrats, the Green Party left the alliance in despair. So Ms. Anderson was left without a mate.
Her resignation plunged Sweden into political uncertainty. The country’s political landscape was already gripped by fragile coalition governments and a vote of no confidence in former Prime Minister Stephen Lofven in June. Ms. Anderson later became the leader of the Social Democrats after Mr. Lofven.
Sweden at one time accepted more refugees per capita than any other European nation. But her progressive image has been slowly eroded by far-right populist sentiments led by the Sweden Democrats. The political spectrum has shifted to the right as anti-immigrant and anti-European voices have grown.
Ms. Anderson, 54, announced in a Facebook statement before 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday that she was the new prime minister. Shortly after 4:30 p.m. that same day, she released another Facebook statement announcing her resignation.
“According to constitutional practice, if a party leaves the government, the coalition government must resign,” she said. “For me, it’s about respect, but I don’t want to lead a government where its legitimacy could be called into question.”
Green Party spokesman Per Bolund said his group left the government because parliament had approved the state budget negotiated by the Sweden Democrats. The party, which has neo-Nazi roots and is known for its anti-immigrant politics, has been steadily rising in popularity over the years.
The current government will remain in power until a new government is elected. Ms Anderson, who has been Sweden’s finance minister since 2014, has said she is ready to serve as prime minister, but only in a one-party government.
#Sweden #Finally #Chose #Prime #Minister #Lasted #Hours
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.