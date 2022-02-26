Sweden joins Poland in refusing to play Russia in World Cup qualifiers, urges FIFA to cancel matches



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Sweden has followed Poland in refusing to play Russia World Cup The qualifier match in the month following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and it requested FIFA to cancel any match involving Russia.

The president of the Polish Soccer Federation, Cesare Kuleja, said in a tweet on Saturday that the national team would refuse to play against Russia in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which began on Thursday.

UEFA Champions League final to be held in Paris, not Russia in Ukraine attack

“No more words, while acting!” Dr. Kuleja. “The Polish national team does not want to play a play-off match against Russia due to the escalation of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine. We are in talks with the Swedish and Czech federations to bring a joint statement to FIFA.”

Hours later, the Swedish national team made a similar announcement.

“The board of the Swedish Football Association has decided that the Swedish men’s national team will not play a possible play-off match against Russia, no matter where the match is played.” Statement “The federal board has asked FIFA to cancel the play-off matches where Russia participates in March,” he said.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“Illegal and deeply unjustified aggression on Ukraine has made it impossible to play all football with Russia at the moment,” said Carl-Erik Nielsen, chairman of the Swedish Federation. “So we are asking FIFA to decide that the play-off matches that Russia will participate in in March will be canceled.”

Poland was scheduled to play Russia on March 24 in Moscow. Sweden will play the Czech Republic on the same day and the winner of each match will advance to the match in Moscow on March 29.

“As long as the Russian aggression continues, I want the European Union to make a decision that we will not participate in the Russian event and we will exclude Russian professional practitioners from participating in events in other countries,” said Andersen, Sweden’s sports minister. Egeman says.

The move by Poland and Sweden on Saturday reinforces their previous position that they will not play a match in Russia.

FIFA has not yet made a clear position on whether to host Russia or play Poland. UEFA said on Friday that in its competition, all Russian and Ukrainian teams would now have to relocate their home games to play in another country, and that the final, originally scheduled in St. Petersburg, would be relocated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.