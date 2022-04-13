Sweden plans NATO application, Finland signals intent to join with security assessment: Report



Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson plans to bring her country to NATO in June this year, as Finland has signaled its intention to join the Western alliance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Anderson told Swedish outlet SVD that his party, the Swedish Social Democrats, had made a decision on the “NATO issue”, with party informants telling the outlet that it planned to submit its application to the NATO meeting in Madrid on June 29. Any application requires 75% support in the legislature.

“This is an important time in history,” Anderson said Wednesday, speaking to his Finnish counterpart. “The security landscape has changed completely.”

“We need to think about what is best for Sweden for our security and peace.”

The decision comes on the same day that Finland will publish its white paper assessment of the security environment changed due to the Ukraine-Rousseau war. The assessment will not endorse or reject NATO membership, but will serve as a starting point for debate on the issue, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said.

However, Finnish Prime Minister Sanaa Marin said the country would decide on NATO membership “in a week rather than a month” at a news conference on Wednesday, according to Euronews.

“The difference between being a [NATO] Being a partner and a member is very obvious, and so it will be. The Marines said there is no other way than NATO’s impediments and security guarantees under the general defense guaranteed by NATO’s Article 5.

The Marines stressed that there was no deadline, but that “everything has changed with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

“All parliamentary groups and the president will also have the opportunity to make decisions in the coming weeks,” Marin said.

Recent Finnish polls have revealed that national attitudes to the issue have changed dramatically, with support for joining NATO jumping from 26% in 2021 to 60% after the attack – the first time since the Finnish Business and Policy Forum EVA started collecting data that support exceeded the 50% threshold. In 1980

“The change in attitudes observed in the survey is a result of Finns’ reaction to the change in their security environment, which seems to have abandoned the old security policy philosophy that has dominated Finland for many years, without foundation,” said Dr. Eva.

Finland could have a vote on the issue “before mid-summer,” Finnish Prime Minister Sanaa Marin said on April 8. According to Agence France-Presse, the vote is likely to take place in early May

“We will discuss very carefully but we are not taking more time than we should,” Marine told a news conference. “I think we’ll finish the discussion before mid-summer.”