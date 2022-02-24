Sports

Sweden, Poland, Czech Republic say they will not play World Cup qualifiers in Russia

Sweden, Poland, Czech Republic say they will not play World Cup qualifiers in Russia
Sweden, Poland, Czech Republic say they will not play World Cup qualifiers in Russia

Sweden, Poland, Czech Republic say they will not play World Cup qualifiers in Russia

The soccer federations of Sweden, Poland and the Czech Republic have announced in a joint statement that they will not “consider a trip to Russia” for the World Cup qualifiers in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine on Thursday.

Children standing next to the official countdown clock showing the time remaining until the kickoff of the World Cup 2022 in Doha, Qatar on November 25, 2021.

Children standing next to the official countdown clock showing the time remaining until the kickoff of the World Cup 2022 in Doha, Qatar on November 25, 2021.
(AP Photo / Darko Bandik, file)

“Based on the current alarming development of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including the security situation, the football associations of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have stated their firm position that the play-off matches to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar are scheduled for March 24 and 29. For 2022, the game should not be played in the territory of the Russian Federation, “the statement said.

Russia and Poland face off in the play-off format of UEFA’s new World Cup qualifiers in Moscow on March 24, with three four-team brackets for Qatar’s final three World Cup berths in Qatar later this year.

The winner of the Russia-Poland match will bid for the World Cup with the winner of the Czech Republic and Sweden. If Russia loses to Poland, the match against Czech Republic or Sweden will also be in Moscow.

Robert Lewandowski of Poland rocks supporters after a 1-0 victory over Albania in a World Cup 2022 qualifier in Tirana, Albania on October 12, 2021.

Robert Lewandowski of Poland rocks supporters after a 1-0 victory over Albania in a World Cup 2022 qualifier in Tirana, Albania on October 12, 2021.
(AP Photo / Frank Jhurda)

“The signatories to this petition do not consider traveling to Russia and playing football matches there. The military increase we are noticing is responsible for serious consequences for our national football team and official representatives and significantly lower security,” the statement continued.

The federations have called on FIFA and UEFA to “offer alternative solutions to the venues where these playoff matches can be played”.

FIFA said in a statement that it “condemns Russia’s use of force in Ukraine and any form of violence to resolve the conflict. Violence is never a solution and FIFA calls on all parties to restore peace through constructive dialogue.”

Fedor Smolov of Russia during the World Cup 2022 Group H qualifier football match between Cyprus and Russia in Nicosia, Cyprus on September 4, 2021.

Fedor Smolov of Russia during the World Cup 2022 Group H qualifier football match between Cyprus and Russia in Nicosia, Cyprus on September 4, 2021.
(Daniel Shamkin / Nurfoto via Getty Images)

“FIFA continues to express its solidarity with the people affected by this conflict,” the statement continued. “In both Ukraine and Russia, regarding football, FIFA will continue to monitor the situation and provide timely updates on the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers.”

Ukraine will face Scotland in the elimination play-off match of the World Cup on March 24. The winner of that game will face the winner of Wales and Austria. Ukraine will play two games away from their country.

