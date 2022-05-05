Sweden says it received US security assurances if it submits NATO application



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Sweden’s foreign minister says his country has received security assurances from the United States if it decides to move forward with the process of joining NATO – a move that has dealt with Russia’s nuclear threat.

Anne Linde made the announcement after meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Washington DC on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Speaking to Swedish media, Linde said: “The reassurance means that Russia can make it clear that if they carry out any kind of negative action against Sweden, which they have threatened, it will not be something that the United States will allow.” Without. ”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“Naturally, I’m not going to go into details, but I’m very sure we have an American assurance now,” he added. “However, concrete security is not a guarantee, you can only get it if you are a full member of NATO.”

Sweden and its neighbor Finland want to join NATO after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This is their decision,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said last week. “However, if they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be warmly welcomed and I hope the process will be speedy.”

However, Russia warned in mid-April that if Sweden and Finland joined NATO – including a possible nuclear increase – it would strengthen its defenses in the Baltic Sea.

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s deputy chairman of the Security Council and former Russian president, told Reuters at the time that “there can be no more talk of a nuclear-free state for the Baltics – the balance needs to be restored.”

“To date, Russia has not taken such action and is not going away. If our hands are strong, well … remember that we did not make this offer,” he added.

Gadget Clock’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.