Sports

Sweden’s Nils van der Poel rips decision to give China the Olympics: ‘Extremely irresponsible’

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Sweden’s Nils van der Poel rips decision to give China the Olympics: ‘Extremely irresponsible’
Written by admin
Sweden’s Nils van der Poel rips decision to give China the Olympics: ‘Extremely irresponsible’

Sweden’s Nils van der Poel rips decision to give China the Olympics: ‘Extremely irresponsible’

NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Swedish speed skater Nils van der Poel won gold medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, setting a world record in the next event.

Back in Sweden, Van der Poyle took the opportunity to criticize China for its human rights violations, saying the country was not qualified to host the Winter Games.

Live update: Beijing Olympics

Sweden's Nils van der Poel poses during a venue event in Beijing on Friday, February 11, 2022, 2022, after winning the gold medal in the men's 10,000-meter sprint at the 2022 Winter Olympics and breaking his own world record.

Sweden’s Nils van der Poel poses during a venue event in Beijing on Friday, February 11, 2022, 2022, after winning the gold medal in the men’s 10,000-meter sprint at the 2022 Winter Olympics and breaking his own world record.
(AP Photo / Ashley Landis)

“The Olympic Village was beautiful, the Chinese I met were absolutely amazing,” he told Swedish media via The Guardian. “The Olympics are a lot, it’s a great sporting event where you bring the world and countries together. But so did Hitler before he invaded Poland, and so did Russia before he invaded Ukraine.

“I think it’s extremely irresponsible to give to a country that, like the Chinese rulers, is blatantly violating human rights.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Sweden's Nils van der Poel celebrates the men's Olympic speed skating 5,000-meter gold medal at the Winter Olympics on Sunday, February 6, 2022, 2022 in Beijing, after winning a gold medal and setting an Olympic record.

Sweden’s Nils van der Poel celebrates the men’s Olympic speed skating 5,000-meter gold medal at the Winter Olympics on Sunday, February 6, 2022, 2022 in Beijing, after winning a gold medal and setting an Olympic record.
(AP Photo / Ashley Landis)

China has been criticized for persecuting and persecuting Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. According to researchers, an estimated 1 million people have been relocated to re-education camps in recent years.

READ Also  Spurs, Arsenal alerted as scenario of price drop for top midfielder emerges

Chinese government officials have denied the allegations.

In the run-up to the Winter Olympics, human rights activists have called on athletes and sponsors to speak out against what they call “genocide games.”

“The 2022 Winter Olympics will be remembered as a game of genocide,” Teng Biao, a former Chinese human rights activist who is now a visiting professor at the University of Chicago, said in January.

Exiled Tibetans use the Olympic rings to help when they protest on the streets against the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, being held in Dharamsala, India, on February 3, 2021.

Exiled Tibetans use the Olympic rings to help when they protest on the streets against the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, being held in Dharamsala, India, on February 3, 2021.
(AP Photo / Ashwini Bhatia, File)

Referring to the ruling Chinese Communist Party, he added, “The CCP’s goal is to turn the stadium into a platform for political legitimacy and a tool to whitewash all such atrocities.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Swedens #Nils #van #der #Poel #rips #decision #give #China #Olympics #Extremely #irresponsible

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Inzamam ul Haq Loud Virat Kohli

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment