Sweden’s Nils van der Poel rips decision to give China the Olympics: ‘Extremely irresponsible’



Swedish speed skater Nils van der Poel won gold medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, setting a world record in the next event.

Back in Sweden, Van der Poyle took the opportunity to criticize China for its human rights violations, saying the country was not qualified to host the Winter Games.

“The Olympic Village was beautiful, the Chinese I met were absolutely amazing,” he told Swedish media via The Guardian. “The Olympics are a lot, it’s a great sporting event where you bring the world and countries together. But so did Hitler before he invaded Poland, and so did Russia before he invaded Ukraine.

“I think it’s extremely irresponsible to give to a country that, like the Chinese rulers, is blatantly violating human rights.”

China has been criticized for persecuting and persecuting Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. According to researchers, an estimated 1 million people have been relocated to re-education camps in recent years.

Chinese government officials have denied the allegations.

In the run-up to the Winter Olympics, human rights activists have called on athletes and sponsors to speak out against what they call “genocide games.”

“The 2022 Winter Olympics will be remembered as a game of genocide,” Teng Biao, a former Chinese human rights activist who is now a visiting professor at the University of Chicago, said in January.

Referring to the ruling Chinese Communist Party, he added, “The CCP’s goal is to turn the stadium into a platform for political legitimacy and a tool to whitewash all such atrocities.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.