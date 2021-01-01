Swedish naming law: Swedish couple banned from naming their son Vladimir Putin

In almost all countries of the world, it is customary to name children after some big personality. But, there is also a country in Europe where parents have to get approval from the government before naming their children. Yes, we are talking about the European country Sweden. Where the government recently banned a couple from naming their son Vladimir Putin. The government has advised the boy’s parents to consider another name.According to reports, Swedish tax authorities have banned a couple from naming their son Vladimir Putin. The parents submitted a proposal to the tax agency to nominate their child after the Russian president. Under Swedish law, such names can be banned if the child’s name is offensive or inconvenient.

Advise parents to think of a different name

The Swedish tax agency has not yet commented on the decision to ban Vladimir Putin. Sweden’s public broadcaster SR reported that the couple were from Lahom in southern Sweden. They have been advised to give their child another name.

Allah also banned Michael Jackson

The Swedish government has already banned several names, including Allah, Ford, Michael Jackson, Pilzner, Q and Token. This means that no parent in this country can name their children from this. In 2007, the tax agency banned parents from naming their child Metallica, but later changed its decision to allow them.

Learn the names of popular babies in Sweden

The most popular names for new babies in Sweden in 2019 were Lucas, followed by Liam and William. At the same time, the most popular names for girls were Alice, Olivia and Astrid. There, parents can Google their children’s names.