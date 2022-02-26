Sports

Swedish Olympic champion Nils van der Poel gives medal to man held in China

A Swedish speed skater who won double Olympic gold in Beijing earlier this month has given a medal to a Swedish publisher detained in China, Amnesty International reported on Friday.

Nils van der Powell presented the medal to the daughter of Gui Minhai, a natural Swede who co-owned a shop in Hong Kong where gossip books about Chinese leaders were sold.

Gui went missing from his seaside home in Thailand in 2015 and returned to China a few months later. He was convicted in 2020 of “illegally supplying intelligence abroad” and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Chinese authorities say he has pleaded guilty. Human rights groups have repeatedly accused China of forcing confessions from individuals who oppose the Communist Party’s rule.

Sweden's Nils van der Poel celebrates the men's Olympic speed skating 5,000-meter gold medal at the Winter Olympics on Sunday, February 6, 2022, 2022 in Beijing, after winning a gold medal and setting an Olympic record.

(AP Photo / Ashley Landis)

According to Amnesty International Sweden, Van der Powell presented the medal to Angela Guy, who has been fighting for her father’s release for some time, at a meeting on Thursday.

Amnesty International Sweden says Van der Poyle has shown that “he is both an Olympic hero and a champion of human rights.”

“This sends a clear message to China that the persecution of peaceful critics is not accepted by the outside world,” said Maza Aberg, Amnesty International’s Swedish policy adviser and expert.

Van der Powell won gold in the 5,000m and 10,000m events at the Beijing Games.

Upon his return to Sweden, he told the Aftonbladet newspaper that although he had “a wonderful experience behind the scenes,” hosting the Games in China was “terrible.” He drew parallels with the 1936 Summer Olympics, hosting the Sochi Olympics in Nazi Germany and Russia before occupying the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

“It’s extremely irresponsible,” said Van der Powell, “to give it to a country that violates human rights as clearly as the Chinese regime.”

