Sweet Cherries, Bitter Politics: Two Farm Stands and the Nation’s Divides

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2 farm stands lie simply 12 miles aside alongside Route 31, a straight, flat highway working by means of a bucolic wonderland of cherry orchards and crystalline lakes in northwestern Michigan.

But when one stand instituted a no masks, no service rule final July and the different went to court docket to fight the state’s masks mandate, they set in movement a cut up that also ripples throughout Antrim County.

Linda McDonnell, a retiree who started summering in the space 20 years in the past, used to pop into Friske Farm Market recurrently to deal with herself to some doughnuts. She liked watching them emerge piping sizzling from the kitchen, and delighted of their gentle, chewy interiors beneath a crunchy outer layer. Then Friske’s joined the outcry towards masks.