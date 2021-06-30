Sweet Selfie 4.10.1336 APK for Android – Download



Sweet Selfie is a photography app. That allows users to create beautiful photos. It provides makeover tools, frames, filters, and other smart features.

Selfie Camera can help you take perfect and sharable selfie easily. It perfectly captures images with the best lighting. Photo editor allows you to add art filters to make your selfie more pop. This selfie camera has various selfies effect photo filters and interesting trendy photo stickers. Makeup camera can retouch lips, eyes, blusher, contour, and more. Easy to use free selfie photo editor.

Features of Sweet Selfie:

Sweet Selfie includes tons of filters. You can whiten your teeth, make your eyes bigger, or make your face look thinner. Smooth skin beauty camera plus can retouch skin tone using exclusive skin smoothing makeover tool. Perfect eyes erase bags and dark circles beneath your eyes, brighten your eyes. Remove acne and pimples with just a tap to make skin problems disappear. Slim body and face to get a perfect figure. Multiple hairstyles, muscle stickers.

Sweet Selfie you can also find all sorts of stickers to add to your photos as well as different frames. You can adjust the brightness, contrast, temperature, saturation, sharpen, etc. The photo editor allows you to automatically change the background of your photos. You can slide with your finger to adjust background blur and depth. Pick the favorite photo grid, edit collage with filters, background, stickers, text, etc. Explore other photo editing app such as BeautyPlus.

Sweet Selfie is a powerful selfie photo editor and beauty camera plus, a best selfie camera app with all features. Free photo collage maker. You can even create collages with multiple pictures. Sweet Selfie is an outstanding photo editing app. You can take selfies easily, save it even without editing, and share your selfie to Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, Whatsapp, Snapchat, Twitter, Wechat, etc. Download APK and open it using your favorite File manager and install it by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings. If you want to know more about Sweet Selfie – selfie camera, beauty cam, photo edit, then you may visit ufotosoft website for more information.