Sweltering Heatwave Seizes Much of the U.S.

More than 150 million people across the United States were on some form of heat alert Thursday with cooking temperatures expected in the Pacific Northwest, parts of the Plains and the South, and much of the northeast.

In the Midwest, hundreds of thousands of people faced the prospect of facing scorching temperatures and sweltering humidity without electricity or air conditioning after high winds and heavy rains ravaged the Great Lakes this week. gusts up to 80 mph knocked down trees and power lines, causing widespread blackouts in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan.

“Food spoilage, no air conditioning, drugs that need to be refrigerated,” said DeWayne Smoots, deputy chief of the Milwaukee Fire Department, listing residents’ concerns. “How do you stay cool? Going out is not going to help you.

On Wednesday, Mr. Smoots and his team traveled down roads dotted with uprooted trees to answer dozens of calls across town about downed power lines. Recovery efforts were put to the test by persistent severe thunderstorms across the region on Wednesday evening, with much of the state under tornado watch.