Swift Ruling in Jan. 6 Case Tests Trump’s Tactic of Delay

Legally, the committee can continue working for the rest of 2022. If Republicans recapture the House in the midterm elections, the inquiry is likely to be completed.

What happens next in the January 6 White House Files case is that the three judges in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Columbia Circuit who will hear Mr. Trump’s appeal will be randomly assigned to the panel.

Of the court’s 11 full-time judges, seven are Democrats – including Judge Jackson, who was promoted by Mr. Biden earlier this year – and four are Republicans, including three named by Mr. Trump. The circuit also has five “senior” judges who are semi-retired but are sometimes appointed to the panel; Of those five, four are Republicans.

If the DC Circuit, Judge Chutkan, refuses to issue a preliminary injunction, Mr. Trump may, through his so-called shadow docket, make an immediate appeal to the Supreme Court, allowing judges to make emergency decisions with complete conciseness and without argument. .

If the adjournment is granted at any level, the DC Circuit panel will look at whether the decision echoed Judge Chutkan’s decision to move quickly in light of the situation, or whether the tendency to pursue such cases while Mr. Trump was in office would throttle back to slower speeds. Was president.

Notably, in the second Trump-era case involving access to financial documents held by his accounting firm, Mazars USA, federal district court judge Amit Mehta, appointed for that case, was sensitive to the consequences of time and took less than a month. The lawsuit was filed in April 2019 to seek his opinion that Congress could get the record.

But it took another five months for the DC Circuit Panel to reach the same conclusion – in October 2019 – a nominal victory for Congress – then Mr. Trump appealed to the Supreme Court, which waited until July 2020 to return the case to Judge Mehta. To resume litigation using various standards.