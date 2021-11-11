Swift Ruling in Jan. 6 Case Tests Trump’s Tactic of Delay
WASHINGTON – Trump’s decision to allow White House files related to the January 6 riots to be obtained by Congress on Tuesday night echoes another high-profile November 2019 ruling. In an earlier case, the judge had asked former White then-president Donald J. The House of Representatives should testify about Trump’s attempts to obstruct Russia’s investigation.
In both cases, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives issued subpoenas, Mr. Trump sought to thwart those efforts by exercising constitutional secrecy rights, and Obama-appointed federal district court judges – for liberal cheers – ruled against him. Each ruler made the same catchy proclamation: “Presidents are not kings.”
But there was a big difference: it took three-and-a-half months before Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a 120-page vote to end the first phase of the White House lawyers’ trial two years ago. Mr. Trump filed the lawsuit on Jan. 6, and Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled against him in just 23 days.
The lawsuit, filed by a former president over the issue of executive privilege, is not over: Mr. Trump is urging the Court of Appeals to overturn Judge Chutkan’s decision and, in the meantime, to stop the National Archives from granting it. Congress on Friday released the first set of files. The case is likely to reach the Supreme Court, which Mr. Trump has rescheduled for three visits.
But if the momentum set by Judge Chutkan is maintained, it will signal a significant change in the way congressional subpoenas are run under Trump.
The slow pace of such lawsuits served the clear advantage of Mr. Trump, who promised to reject “all” congressional oversight after Democrats took over the House in mid-2018. He was repeatedly defeated in court, but only after the delay did the clock run out on any chance that such efforts would reveal information before the 2020 election.
So with the important issue of executive privilege, the important question now is whether Mr. Trump can put the case back in court so long that the Supreme Court decision against him will be too late for a special committee in the House. Trump is looking for White House documents to investigate the Jan. 6 riots.
In particular, the Jan. 6 committee requested detailed records of each of Mr. Trump’s movements and meetings on the day of the attack, when Mr. Trump led a “Stop the Still” rally and his supporters vandalized the Capitol in an attempt to stop it. Congress from awarding Mr. Biden’s Electoral College victory certificate.
Benny Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi who chairs the committee, has said he wants to roll out “early spring.” In that case, the committee would have to access the files submitted in late winter so that the information would be part of any report.
Legally, the committee can continue working for the rest of 2022. If Republicans recapture the House in the midterm elections, the inquiry is likely to be completed.
What happens next in the January 6 White House Files case is that the three judges in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Columbia Circuit who will hear Mr. Trump’s appeal will be randomly assigned to the panel.
Of the court’s 11 full-time judges, seven are Democrats – including Judge Jackson, who was promoted by Mr. Biden earlier this year – and four are Republicans, including three named by Mr. Trump. The circuit also has five “senior” judges who are semi-retired but are sometimes appointed to the panel; Of those five, four are Republicans.
If the DC Circuit, Judge Chutkan, refuses to issue a preliminary injunction, Mr. Trump may, through his so-called shadow docket, make an immediate appeal to the Supreme Court, allowing judges to make emergency decisions with complete conciseness and without argument. .
If the adjournment is granted at any level, the DC Circuit panel will look at whether the decision echoed Judge Chutkan’s decision to move quickly in light of the situation, or whether the tendency to pursue such cases while Mr. Trump was in office would throttle back to slower speeds. Was president.
Notably, in the second Trump-era case involving access to financial documents held by his accounting firm, Mazars USA, federal district court judge Amit Mehta, appointed for that case, was sensitive to the consequences of time and took less than a month. The lawsuit was filed in April 2019 to seek his opinion that Congress could get the record.
But it took another five months for the DC Circuit Panel to reach the same conclusion – in October 2019 – a nominal victory for Congress – then Mr. Trump appealed to the Supreme Court, which waited until July 2020 to return the case to Judge Mehta. To resume litigation using various standards.
Separately, House Democrats have introduced legislation in response to the Trump presidency that, among other things, would speed up lawsuits to enforce congressional subpoenas for executive branch information. Two people familiar with the matter said House Democratic leaders have indicated they plan to hold a floor vote on the bill before the end of 2021, yet no date has been set; His chances in the Senate are unclear.
The key difference between the Trump era and the confidentiality controversy in the January 6 White House Papers case is that while Mr. Trump was president, the files of the executive branch of his administration were to be viewed by Congress.
Today, President Biden has refused to allow Mr. Trump to join the executive branch, instead instructing the National Archives to hand over the files to Congress unless otherwise ordered by the court. As a result, when government files are considered, the default shifts from confidentiality to disclosure.
During the trial before Judge Chutkan, she indicated that she opposes the delay. Arguing last week, she rejected Mr. Trump’s attorney’s suggestion that she examine every document before deciding whether executive privileges apply.
“I don’t see any language in the law or in any case where I’m convinced that the former president would disagree with the existing assertion of privilege, that the court should join in and review the document-by-document,” she said. Said, adding:
Doesn’t that mean that the process of rotating these records, where there is no objection from the office bearers, will slow down the snail’s pace? And won’t this branch interfere in the work of the executive and the legislature? ”
Understand the executive privilege claim of January 6th. Inquiry
A key point has not yet been investigated. The power of former President Donald Trump to keep information secret in the White House has become a central issue in the House investigation into the January 6 Capital riots. Mr. Trump’s attempt to keep personal records secret and Stephen K. Bannon, in a move to insult Congress, denies executive privilege here:
Mr. Trump’s attorney, Justin Clark, responded that he did not think it would be an “unbearable burden” for the judiciary to review every controversial document to ensure compliance with the Constitution.
The Biden administration’s control over archival records released by the Trump administration does not, of course, extend to the information of former Trump aides and loyalist leaders whom the January 6 committee wants to testify against. Mr. Trump has instructed them not to cooperate with the committee’s subpoena.
Among those who rejected the committee’s sub-instruction was Stephen K. Bannon is an ally of Trump who served in the White House until August 2017. On October 21, the House declared him a contempt of Congress and asked the Justice Department to prosecute him.
Mr Bannon is unlikely to be immediately available for comment. In addition to the question of executive privilege, his case takes a new turn because he was not an executive branch official at the time of the conversation with the president that lawmakers wanted to ask.
Three weeks have passed since that reference and the Justice Department has not yet made a decision on whether to proceed with such a legal process. At a news conference Monday, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland declined to provide any updates.
“It’s a criminal matter,” he said. “It’s a continuous investigation of referrals and, as you know, the Department of Justice does not comment. We evaluate this in our usual way – applying the facts and the principles of law and litigation.
Prior to his appointment as Attorney General by Mr. Biden in March, Mr. Garland had served as a judge on the DC circuit for 24 years.
#Swift #Ruling #Jan #Case #Tests #Trumps #Tactic #Delay
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.