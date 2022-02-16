World

Swimmer dies in shark attack in Sydney, suffered ‘catastrophic injuries’

1 min ago
The body of a swimmer was found on a beach in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, following a brutal shark attack that resulted in a “catastrophic injury”.

“The footage clearly shows a body, half the body was taken away by a shark,” police said through a scanner, according to News.com.au. Authorities were called to Buchanan Point in Malabar at 4:35 p.m., and half of a weightsuit was found, the report said.

The beach was crowded at the time of the attack, and some eyewitnesses recall a 14-foot-tall white shark attacking an unknown swimmer.

A great white shark silhouette from the bottom of the ocean floor, taken in Neptune Islands, South Australia, May 2014. (Via Brad Liu / Barcroft Media Getty Images / Barcroft Media Getty Images)

An eyewitness told 9News that “we heard screams and looked around as if a car had fallen into the water, a big splash then the shark was splashing on the body and there was blood everywhere,” an eyewitness told 9News, according to the report.

A great white shark has gone out to sea, taken in Neptune Islands, South Australia, August 2014. (Brad Leue / Barcroft Media through Getty Images / Barcroft Media through Getty Images)

A fisherman told ABC.net.au that he had seen the whole attack. He said the shark dragged the swimmer under the water and started screaming. He said there were “many splashes” and the shark did not give up and the attack lasted for a few seconds.

Later human remains were found in the sea.

News outlets reported that the attack was the first in Sydney since 1963.

