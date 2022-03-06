Swiping at Trump, Pence says no room in GOP ‘for apologists for Putin,‘ says ‘elections are about the future’



If you need further proof of the wide gap between former Vice President Mike Pence and his one-time boss, former President Donald Trump, check out Pence’s speech this weekend in the wake of the Republican National Committee (RNC) retreat for top GOP donors.

“There is no place in this party for Putin’s apologists. There is only room for the independence champions,” Pence told an RNC rally in New Orleans, quoting a speech by Gadget Clock and a tweet from the former vice president.

And in the presence of Pence on Friday night, a Republican source in the room told Gadget Clock that the line received applause from spectators at the event, which was closed for press.

Pence, in a Gadget Clock interview, called on Biden to hit Russia hard.

Pence did not name Trump, but followed recent remarks in the GOP targeting former President Putin as “genius” and “intelligent”, targeting those who did not condemn the deadly attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s neighbor Ukraine. Attack.

In a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, a week ago, Trump reiterated his position on the Russian leader, telling the crowd that Putin was “smart.”

Trump was scheduled to address the RNC Donor Retreat on Saturday night.

Pence also swiped Trump during his speech to former President Biden about his repeated claims of defeat in the 2020 election and his repeated claims that his defeat was due to widespread voter fraud without providing specific evidence.

“The election is about the future,” Pence said, emphasizing remarks he made in an interview with Gadget Clock in December. “My fellow Republicans, we can only win if we are united around an optimistic outlook for the future based on our highest values. We cannot win by fighting yesterday’s war or re-judging the past.”

See 2024: Divide between Pence and Trump Wide

Trump and his former vice president could potentially face off if both decide to bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Trump has repeatedly flirted with running another White House, and Pence is taking the initial step that could eventually lead to a bid of his own.

Pence, who is traveling across the country to help fellow Republicans running in the November election, told Gadget Clock during a stop in New Hampshire in early December that after the midterm term, “We will do as our family has come. We will think and pray and We will consider where we can serve next. “

Pence has served as Trump’s loyal vice president for four years.

But on January 6, 2021, things changed, as right-wing extremists – including some “hanging Mike Pence” – stormed the US Capitol to revoke the congressional certification of victory for Biden’s Electoral College, which is overseen by Pence.

Are Trump and Pence no longer in a position to talk?

More than 13 months after the end of the Trump administration, the former president and vice president have become even more isolated, Pence admitted in an interview with Gadget Clock in January that he has not spoken to Trump since last summer.

And last month, in his toughest language to date, Pence rebuked his one-time boss, calling him by name while discussing Trump’s claim that Pence could overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“There are people in our party who believe that as the presiding officer in the joint session of Congress, I have the unilateral authority to reject the Electoral College vote,” Pence said at the end of a speech at a Federalist Society conference in Florida where he focused mostly on the Biden administration.

Pence Books back-to-back trip to South Carolina

“I heard this week that President Trump has said he has the right to ‘reverse the election.’

Christie, Hutchinson, New Hampshire

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is due to travel to New Hampshire later this month, the first state to run for the White House in a century.

Gadget Clock reported Thursday that the former two-term governor and 2016 GOP presidential candidate will give a lecture on “Politics and Eggs” on March 21 at St. Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics. The Speaking Series must have been closed for the past two decades for White House optimists to visit Granite State.

Six years ago, after a disappointing and distant sixth place finish at New Hampshire’s presidential primary, Christie’s presidential race crashed and burned, where he placed all his chips.

Chris Christie pushes the GOP’s post-Trump approach

Unlike other potential Republican presidential candidates in 2024, Christie had no problem speaking publicly about her potential national ambitions, telling Gadget Clock in November that “to run already, I’m not going to run for experience. I had experience. If I ran, I run because I think I can win, and I think I can make a difference. “

Gadget Clock also reports that Arkansas term-limited Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson will give a speech on “Politics and Eggs” on April 25.

Conservative two-term governors and chairmen of the National Governors Association have spoken out against Trump being the head of the GOP. Hutchinsons says Trump’s country or the Republican Party should not be pushed forward. And he added that he would not support Trump in the 2024 presidential election for the White House again.

Klobutcher, New Hampshire

Minnesota Sen. Amy Cloboucher has become the latest alarm in the 2020 Democratic presidential race to return to New Hampshire this weekend.

Saturday was the headline for a New Hampshire Democratic Party dinner and fundraising in the coastal town of Portsmouth.

A major general election battleground in New Hampshire and Kloubucher’s mission was about the 2022 election, his visit touched the 2024 buzz as speculation continued that 79-year-old Biden would not be able to run for re-election despite repeated assertions. He will run again.

Klobucher is not unfamiliar to the state of granite. He finished a solid third in the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic Presidential primary – just a few points behind Sen. Barney Sanders of Vermont and now Transport Secretary Pete Boutigig.

Butigig made a stop in the state in December to demonstrate the benefits of the recently passed $ 1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure, a top internal achievement of the Biden administration.

And New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker, who also ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, also returned to the headlines for a major state party fundraising dinner in New Hampshire in December.

Saturday’s dinner was in honor of Martha Fuller Clark, a former longtime state senator, vice chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party for a decade and a half, and a delegate to every Democratic national conference since 1996.

