Swiss skier Marco Odermatt handles expectations, wins Olympic gold



Snowstorm conditions that made visibility almost impossible. Irresistible expectations. An initial error that must stop a low skier. Then a 75-minute delay in holding the lead through the Olympic giant Slalom.

Marco Odermatt tackled all of this and more on his way to a hard-won gold medal at the Beijing Games on Sunday, strengthening his reputation as the next big thing in alpine skiing.

Switzerland’s overall World Cup leader added his first-run lead, beating Slovenia’s Jan Kranjek in 0.19 seconds.

“It was a tough day with such a long wait between the two runs, including the condition,” Odermatt said. “It was more than five hours for me. It took so long to rethink everything and it was hard to concentrate. I tried to sleep a few minutes in between.”

Odermatt has dominated the Giants Slalom this season, winning four of the five races in the World Cup circuit to lead the discipline standings.

Yet within 15 seconds of the race, Odermatt pushed down from the racing line, and it looked like he was going to do what Mikela Schiffrin did in the women’s technical event when she first fell in both Giant Slalom and Slalom.

But Odermat digs its edges and uses its power to recover in time to clear the next gate. The mistake that can easily get your claim denied is to fail.

“I almost did what I did in the first run,” said Henrik Christophersen, a Norwegian racer who won a silver medal four years ago. “But there’s so much in that stream that it doesn’t really matter. He can catch it. When you’re in that stream, you can do it.”

Until this race, all events at the Yanking Alpine Skiing Center were competed with artificial snow. But the real thing eventually comes down to a course called The Ice River, which creates a treacherous situation – and a situation that none of the skiers have prepared.

So how nervous was Odermatt when it came to dealing with situations, delays, and expectations?

“He was completely non-nervous,” said Helmet Krug, the Swiss team’s giant slalom coach.

It was snowing again just as Odermatt was starting his second run and he was losing time from one checkpoint to another – eventually his lead over the silver medalist Kranjek was 0.78 seconds at the start, then cut 0.63, then 0.43, then 0.15 at a single final checkpoint. If the trend holds, Odermat seems lucky for the bronze.

Somehow, though, Odermatt saved some extra energy and started gaining time when it counted the most – above the final gates.

At the end, Odermat roared in celebration of his favorite animal, a lion – one of whose designs was printed on his silver helmet.

“I really risked everything in the second race because I didn’t just want a medal, I wanted a gold medal,” Odermatt said. “It’s hard, because you can lose everything, but pay it off today.”

So what makes Odermat so efficient?

“His ability to adapt,” said Norwegian Lucas Brathen, who failed to finish the second run.

Brathen noted how different the situation in China is from Europe.

“You have everything from aggressive to pure ice, shaky, salty, whatever. He’ll adapt,” Brathen said. “It’s not a matter of condition and visibility. I appreciate her for that. It’s a place where I want to end myself in GS one day.”

World champion Matthew Favre of France won bronze, trailing 1.34, and American racer River Radamus is fourth behind trailing 1.60.

Although Radamus won three gold medals at the 2016 Youth Olympics and four more at the World Junior Championships – including two titles – he never made it to the top five of the World Cup.

Even so, owning one is still beyond the reach of the average person.

“It’s hard to swallow right now but I know in my heart I did what I could to get ready for today,” said Radamas, who designed her hair like a tiger print. “I could have hoped for more, but I am really proud of my work today and throughout the season and I will be proud of my results.”