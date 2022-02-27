Sports

Swiss skier Nufer gets breakout World Cup downhill win at 30

11 seconds ago
If Swiss skier Priscilla Nufar is going to have a breakout success at the age of 30, it must be on the ice at home in Cranes-Montana.

Nufar won a World Cup landing on Sunday – his first podium spot in nearly 150 races – just ahead of three Olympic gold medalists.

In his 10-year World Cup career, Nufar could not finish in the top five of any race until he finished fourth on a downhill road on Saturday in the same Mont Lachux course where he improved.

With Sunday’s win, he now has eight career-best 10 World Cup races and six in Cranes-Montana.

“I’m very grateful for the moment,” Nufer said. “Also in Switzerland, (near) my city and with all my friends and family.”

On the sun-bathed south-facing slope, Nufar was 0.11 seconds faster than 2018 Olympic Super-G champion Esther Ledecker, who won Saturday’s descent.

Sophia Gogia was third, 0.23 behind Nufar and new Olympic downhill champion Karin Sutter was fourth, 0.27 behind.

Gogia won Downhill Silver while defending her 2018 Olympic title on a quick return from a knee and foot injury that crashed in January. Until then, he dominated the downhill season.

“I’m pretty satisfied with what I’ve done today,” said Gogia, “skiing 70% or maybe a little less than I was showing Sofia in the first half of the season.”

Priscilla Nufar of Switzerland smiles at an alpine ski, women's World Cup descent race, ending in Cranes Montana, Switzerland, on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Priscilla Nufar of Switzerland smiles at an alpine ski, women’s World Cup descent race, ending in Cranes Montana, Switzerland, on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
(AP Photo / Giovanni Auletta)

Gogia extended his lead over the shooter in the season-long downhill standings with one race remaining during the World Cup final in Corcheville, France on 16 March.

Mikaela Shiffrin had a small lead in the overall position of the World Cup before the Olympics and took a calculated risk that paid off to avoid a rear-end descent in Cranes-Montana.

Defending champion Petra Vlohova, the American star’s rival for the overall title, finished 16th after trailing 29th on Sunday. They are now tied to the standing.

Shiffrin should return if the women’s circuit for the Super-G and Giant Slalom races at Langerhead is in Switzerland next weekend.

Although Nufar went to the Beijing Olympics, she was not selected for the four-woman Swiss team to land or the Super-G Speed ​​Race. They won Nufar’s teammates Sutter and Lara Gut-Behrami respectively.

Gut-Behrami, who failed to finish on Saturday, trailed Nufar by more than a second on the 19th Sunday.

After the 37th Start Bib, American Isabella Wright is ranked 10th in the career, trailing 0.55.

